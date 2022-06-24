Parents demand action to reopen Broughty Ferry playpark as kids face another summer with ‘nowhere to go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents demand action to reopen Broughty Ferry playpark as kids face another summer with ‘nowhere to go’

By Katy Scott
June 24 2022, 3.52pm Updated: June 24 2022, 5.05pm
broughty ferry play park
Paula Feeney with her daughter Olivia Wilkie at the playpark's padlocked gate.

Parents in Broughty Ferry have renewed calls for their local playpark to be repaired and reopened after being left in a derelict state for four years.

The Lawers Drive park in Panmurefield was locked up after several bouts of vandalism.

Although it can still be accessed by climbing over the fence, littering and damage to equipment has left it unsafe to use, and there is a padlock on the gate.

Children were at the forefront of calls to have the park reopened last year, with one girl even writing a letter about it.

Local parents and children with councillor Craig Duncan.

But owner Greenbelt Energy Ltd (GEL) said it was being “held hostage” by vandals and claimed the costs of constantly repairing the site were unsustainable.

Mum Paula Feeney is pushing for the park to reopen for her eight-year-old daughter Oliva Wilkie and her friends.

She said: “It’s lying derelict, no one goes near it.

‘It’s an absolute mess’

“[GEL] said they would cut back the bushes to prevent the vandalism and it’s not been touched.

“They’re not trying to do anything to open it up, it’s an absolute mess.

“It’s so frustrating because even if they took away the equipment, the kids could use it as an open outdoor space.

“There are no other parks nearby that they can go, there’s just a baby park or a bit of grass nearby.

broughty ferry play park
Youngsters want a place to play.

“Otherwise, one of the parents has to walk them over to Monifieth.

“It’s a shame because all the other schemes have such nice parks, and it’s another year where we can’t go near the area.

“I’ve lost a bit of hope with it now.

“It’s only so long that kids want to go and play in the neighbourhood before it’s just TV and computers.”

The park has been vandalised and needs repaired.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan has asked council officers to look into how GEL secured the contract in the first place.

He said: “The local residents are being short-changed and the current situation is completely unsatisfactory.

“Greenbelt has persistently refused to act upon police advice to cut down the foliage.

“The ball is very much in their court.

“For quite some time now outdoor activities have been permissible, so what is the problem?”

Work to cut back shrubs ‘had to be postponed’

A spokesperson for GEL says the park remains a target for anti-social behaviour, with the company spending “many thousands of pounds” to repair it.

The spokesperson said: “We are still intending to reduce the roadside shrubs as soon as possible.

“However the unprecedented impact of recent storms meant that all non-essential work had to be postponed as safety to people and property was the priority.

“Tree surgeons throughout the country have spent months clearing up the aftermath.

broughty ferry play park
There are plans to cut back shrubs at the site.

“We hope the shrub reduction will reduce the incidents of anti-social behaviour and we will continue to monitor the situation.

“Meantime – for important safety as well as financial reasons – regretfully the park must remain closed.

“We can confirm, however, it remains our intention, if there is a marked reduction in anti-social behaviour, to look at a potential long-term plan.”

