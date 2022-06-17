Mum’s safety fears over derelict hospital – 20 years after son died at Dundee mansion By Lindsey Hamilton June 17 2022, 2.54pm Updated: June 17 2022, 4.53pm 0 Gaynor Roberton laying flowers in memory of her son Jonathan Hayburn. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Firm fined just £5k after Fife man died in 30-foot plunge during Longannet demolition Dundee mum says her ‘life is on hold’ as she spends thousands on private physiotherapy for disabled son Edith’s story: Dundee research uncovers 100-year-old tale of teen admitted to asylum that became Liff Hospital Dundee couple say they fear for son’s life over treatment at Carseview