Support acts for Simply Red and Paloma Faith at Slessor Gardens revealed

By Ben MacDonald
June 17 2022, 12.56pm
Support acts for Simply Red and Paloma Faith have been revealed.
Support acts warming up the crowd for the upcoming Simply Red and Paloma Faith shows at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens have been revealed.

Soul superstar Mica Paris will take to the stage before Simply Red on July 23, while pop favourite Paloma Faith will have three support singers – Zak Abel, Hermitage Green and Lucy Spraggan.

Mica Paris will support Simply Red on Saturday July 23. Picture: ResponseSource

With Top 40 hits like My One Temptation and I Never Felt Like This Before, Paris released her eighth studio album Gospel in 2020.

Soap fans may also recognise her for her brief role as Ellie Nixon in Eastenders.

The night after Simple Red’s performance, Paloma Faith will take to the Slessor Gardens stage.

She will be joined by London-based Zak Abel, who is currently supporting Diana Ross on her UK tour.

Zak Abel will join Paloma Faith. Picture: Grandslam LiveAbel’s first broke into the music industry when he supplied guest vocals on Gorgon City’s UK Top 20 hit single Unmissable.

He has since written hit records for Avicii, former One Direction member Zayn Malik and John Legend.

 

Also performing on the night is Irish folk-rock band Hermitage Green.

The five-piece enjoyed success with sold-out shows across the globe, and have shared the stage with artists including Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Two Door Cinema Club.

Last on the set list is singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan, who burst on to our screens 10 years ago, when she appeared on the X Factor.

She quit the show due to illness, but not before becoming the first contestant to score a Top 40 single before the live shows aired.

Accumulating nearly 40 million streams on Spotify, Lucy has released seven albums with four in the Top 15 album chart.

