Band of Brothers pass £42,000 West Highland Way cancer charity milestone in honour of Dundee man Stuart Fraser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Band of Brothers pass £42,000 West Highland Way cancer charity milestone in honour of Dundee man Stuart Fraser

By Graham Brown
June 21 2022, 1.31pm Updated: June 21 2022, 2.27pm
The tired but triumphant group in Fort William. Supplied by Garry Fraser.
The tired but triumphant group in Fort William. Supplied by Garry Fraser.

An international band of brothers has smashed a £30,000 cancer charity fundraising target en route to conquering the West Highland Way.

The 15 walking pals from across the globe have a combined age of 1,000 years.

But blisters and old bones were no barrier to their determination to complete the 96-mile hike.

It was organised by Dundee man Garry Fraser in memory of his brother, Stuart, who passed away last September.

Garry Fraser who organised the walk in honour of his late brother, Stuart
Garry Fraser organised the walk in honour of his late brother, Stuart. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Engineer Stuart was just weeks away from his 68th birthday when he lost his battle with prostate cancer.

The father-of-two was a keen walker and the WHW trek was on the cards before he passed away.

Garry said the loss gave the Milngavie to Fort William challenge even greater meaning.

Far-travelled friends

The 15 hikers were all close friends of his and came from as far afield as Canada, South Africa, Singapore and Switzerland.

And they called it the 1,000-year walk to reflect their combined vintage.

It took Stu’s Band of Brothers just under a week to complete the walk.

West Highland Way
The group smashed its £30,000 fundraising target. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Dundee FC supporter Stuart loved the outdoors and was a keen golfer and live music fan.

He and his wife, Anne, settled in Ashtead, Surrey.

Garry says he knows Stuart would have appreciated the pals taking on the outdoor challenge through the spectacular terrain.

And Stu’s Band of Brothers were given an extra good luck message as they prepared for the walk.

In April, Garry met Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling during a visit to Dundee.

The popular anchor is an ambassador of Prostate Cancer UK and offered his support for the fundraiser.

Ian Crichton, Jeff Stelling and Garry Fraser. Right, Stuart Fraser.
Ian Crichton, Jeff Stelling and Garry Fraser. Right, Stuart Fraser.

Blisters and midgies

Garry said the pals had kept each other going during the trek.

“It was a tough six days for all of us, but I’m sure Stuart was with us from day one and that gave us the incentive to finish the walk,” said Garry.

They had to contend with fatigue, sprains, blisters and relentless midgies.

But the group had the added push of seeing their charity total rocket past its initial target for Prostate Cancer UK.

1000 year walk
Steve Dron, Garry Fraser and Ian Crighton on a training outing earlier this year. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

They hoped to raise a couple of thousand pounds each to hit the £30,000 mark.

But the fund is already sitting at more than £42,000.

“We want to raise as much money as we can,” said Garry.

“And while we are delighted to reach our target, we are equally pleased that donations are still pouring in.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stus-band-of-brothers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier