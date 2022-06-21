Band of Brothers pass £42,000 West Highland Way cancer charity milestone in honour of Dundee man Stuart Fraser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An international band of brothers has smashed a £30,000 cancer charity fundraising target en route to conquering the West Highland Way.

The 15 walking pals from across the globe have a combined age of 1,000 years.

But blisters and old bones were no barrier to their determination to complete the 96-mile hike.

It was organised by Dundee man Garry Fraser in memory of his brother, Stuart, who passed away last September.

Engineer Stuart was just weeks away from his 68th birthday when he lost his battle with prostate cancer.

The father-of-two was a keen walker and the WHW trek was on the cards before he passed away.

Garry said the loss gave the Milngavie to Fort William challenge even greater meaning.

Far-travelled friends

The 15 hikers were all close friends of his and came from as far afield as Canada, South Africa, Singapore and Switzerland.

And they called it the 1,000-year walk to reflect their combined vintage.

It took Stu’s Band of Brothers just under a week to complete the walk.

Dundee FC supporter Stuart loved the outdoors and was a keen golfer and live music fan.

He and his wife, Anne, settled in Ashtead, Surrey.

Garry says he knows Stuart would have appreciated the pals taking on the outdoor challenge through the spectacular terrain.

And Stu’s Band of Brothers were given an extra good luck message as they prepared for the walk.

In April, Garry met Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling during a visit to Dundee.

The popular anchor is an ambassador of Prostate Cancer UK and offered his support for the fundraiser.

Blisters and midgies

Garry said the pals had kept each other going during the trek.

“It was a tough six days for all of us, but I’m sure Stuart was with us from day one and that gave us the incentive to finish the walk,” said Garry.

They had to contend with fatigue, sprains, blisters and relentless midgies.

But the group had the added push of seeing their charity total rocket past its initial target for Prostate Cancer UK.

They hoped to raise a couple of thousand pounds each to hit the £30,000 mark.

But the fund is already sitting at more than £42,000.

“We want to raise as much money as we can,” said Garry.

“And while we are delighted to reach our target, we are equally pleased that donations are still pouring in.”

Donations can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stus-band-of-brothers