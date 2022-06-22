Dundee Asda store bans schoolkids at lunchtime after staff attacked and spat on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Asda store bans schoolkids at lunchtime after staff attacked and spat on

By James Simpson
June 22 2022, 5.30am
A police van parked outside Asda in Kirkton at lunchtime on Tuesday.
A police van parked outside Asda in Kirkton at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Bosses at an Asda supermarket in Dundee have banned schoolkids at lunchtimes after staff were attacked and spat on.

Teenagers from St Paul’s RC Academy on Gillburn Road are no longer allowed into the Kirkton store during their break.

It comes after a series of anti-social incidents in recent weeks that have led to police being called in to assist workers.

It is claimed that staff have been physically and verbally abused and assaulted.

St Paul's RC Academy on Gillburn Road.
St Paul’s RC Academy on Gillburn Road.

The ban will be in place until the summer holidays, when it will be reviewed.

Staff were seen turning youngsters away at lunchtime on Tuesday with police also present.

One shopper branded the recent incidents “shocking” and praised the actions of staff.

He said: “It’s disgusting staff have faced this sort of behaviour. These kids have been running amok.

‘Shocking’ attacks on staff

“While it will be a minority that have ruined this for the majority I don’t see what alternative the store had.

“The stuff about staff being attacked is shocking.

“They do a great job here and it’s a great community store.

“When I came in today there was a visible police presence at the main entrance and there were two police vans stationed outside the shop.

Asda in Kirkton.
Asda in Kirkton.

“There were a few kids turned away from the store and they seemed to take it fairly well.

“This probably reaffirms the minority have ruined this for the majority.”

Parents and guardians were sent emails about the ban on Monday, with some parents complaining online that they felt it was unfair to punish all pupils.

We have also spoken to the police and local schools about this decision and will review the situation again after the summer holidays”

An Asda spokesman said: “We have made the decision not to allow schoolchildren into the Dundee Kirkton store at lunchtime following several cases of physical and verbal abuse towards our colleagues.

“We have also spoken to the police and local schools about this decision and will review the situation again after the summer holidays.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council told The Courier: “The school continues to talk to Asda about the situation.”

The move comes after similar bans were imposed at a KFC in the city centre and a shop in Stobswell earlier this year.

James Simpson – reporter

While Asda was probably left with no other option following recent events, I did feel for the kids being turned way from the store when I visited at Tuesday lunchtime.

Some pupils were pleading with shoppers to buy their lunch as they attempted to dodge the ban.

It was all done in good humour, with one boy even asking me to pretend to be his dad to get him in.

There have clearly been problems with pupils and staff in recent weeks but that wasn’t evident during my time there.

Staff, pupils and police were having good engagements at the entrance as pupils were turned away.

Hopefully this action taken from Asda will have a long-term positive impact and pupils can return.

As one shopper said, the minority have no doubt spoiled this for the majority.

M&S reveals plans for new Dundee superstore as Murraygate shop to shut

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]