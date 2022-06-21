Dundee’s public fireworks displays could be scrapped over safety fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two major fireworks displays in Dundee could be scrapped over safety fears.

Councillors in Dundee are being asked to decide on the future of the displays held by the city council at Lochee and Baxter parks each November.

The events – which were free for the public to attend – have been cancelled over the past two years due to Covid-19, but it has now emerged they may never return.

A committee will make a decision on the move next week.

Why could Lochee and Baxter Park displays be cancelled?

Legislation introduced following the Manchester Arena terror attack requires the council to consider how best to keep the public safe at large-scale events.

While an inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue a clean bill of health, significant issues were identified around how easy it would be to get people out if there was an emergency at Baxter Park, according to council documents.

Issues flagged by council officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service include concerns about the wall and railings surrounding Baxter Park and the restrictive width of exits.

In light of this, it is being recommended that councillors vote next week not to host any further displays in the city.

A reduced capacity at the Stobswell display or a single display at Lochee Park have also been considered but deemed inappropriate by officials.

Crowds of up to 25,000 have attended each display in previous years.

It is proposed that the £50,000 budget for the two displays is instead reinvested into an enhanced Christmas events programme – following on from Winterfest last year.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “While I understand that some people may be disappointed by this, our first priority has to be the safety of people in our communities and with the changes in guidance, that can no longer be taken for granted.

“The pandemic has also had a role to play, in particular last year when we were unable to stage fireworks displays and instead channelled the money into an even better offering for residents and visitors at Christmas, showing what could be done if we look at things differently and don’t simply keep doing things the way they’ve always been done.”