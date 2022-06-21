Dundee’s public fireworks displays could be scrapped over safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s public fireworks displays could be scrapped over safety fears

By Alasdair Clark
June 21 2022, 4.32pm Updated: June 21 2022, 4.40pm
The firework display at Lochee Park in 2017
Two major fireworks displays in Dundee could be scrapped over safety fears.

Councillors in Dundee are being asked to decide on the future of the displays held by the city council at Lochee and Baxter parks each November.

The events – which were free for the public to attend – have been cancelled over the past two years due to Covid-19, but it has now emerged they may never return.

A committee will make a decision on the move next week.

Why could Lochee and Baxter Park displays be cancelled?

Legislation introduced following the Manchester Arena terror attack requires the council to consider how best to keep the public safe at large-scale events.

While an inspection of Lochee Park gave the venue a clean bill of health, significant issues were identified around how easy it would be to get people out if there was an emergency at Baxter Park, according to council documents.

The vote could spell the end of the popular displays.

Issues flagged by council officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service include concerns about the wall and railings surrounding Baxter Park and the restrictive width of exits.

In light of this, it is being recommended that councillors vote next week not to host any further displays in the city.

A reduced capacity at the Stobswell display or a single display at Lochee Park have also been considered but deemed inappropriate by officials.

Children enjoying sparklers at a previous display.

Crowds of up to 25,000 have attended each display in previous years.

It is proposed that the £50,000 budget for the two displays is instead reinvested into an enhanced Christmas events programme – following on from Winterfest last year.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “While I understand that some people may be disappointed by this, our first priority has to be the safety of people in our communities and with the changes in guidance, that can no longer be taken for granted.

“The pandemic has also had a role to play, in particular last year when we were unable to stage fireworks displays and instead channelled the money into an even better offering for residents and visitors at Christmas, showing what could be done if we look at things differently and don’t simply keep doing things the way they’ve always been done.”

Fireworks fun and memories of bygone bonfire nights in Dundee

