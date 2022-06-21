Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew rescue trio trapped on castle rocks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three people have been rescued by lifeboat crews in Broughty Ferry after they were trapped on the castle rocks by the rising tide.

Emergency crews were called out at 6pm on Tuesday following reports the trio, which included two children, had been cut of by the tide.

Broughty Ferry RNLI attended the incident alongside crews from the Coastguard, with all three helped to safety.

Speedy response

A spokesperson for the lifeboat station said: “Within 10 minutes and with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the inshore lifeboat was launched with a volunteer crew on board.

“Reaching the scene within a couple of minutes they found one adult and two children stranded on the rock.

“All three were found to be uninjured and safely removed from the rocks and taken back to the shore.

“The lifeboat then returned to station where it was made ready for any further calls.”