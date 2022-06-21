Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew rescue trio trapped on castle rocks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew rescue trio trapped on castle rocks

By Alasdair Clark
June 21 2022, 9.37pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.38pm
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew reached the people within minutes

Three people have been rescued by lifeboat crews in Broughty Ferry after they were trapped on the castle rocks by the rising tide.

Emergency crews were called out at 6pm on Tuesday following reports the trio, which included two children, had been cut of by the tide.

Broughty Ferry RNLI attended the incident alongside crews from the Coastguard, with all three helped to safety.

Speedy response

A spokesperson for the lifeboat station said: “Within 10 minutes and with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the inshore lifeboat was launched with a volunteer crew on board.

The group had become trapped on the castle rocks

“Reaching the scene within a couple of minutes they found one adult and two children stranded on the rock.

“All three were found to be uninjured and safely removed from the rocks and taken back to the shore.

“The lifeboat then returned to station where it was made ready for any further calls.”

Broughty Ferry RNLI welcome back visitors for first open day in three years

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier