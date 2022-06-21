Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew rescue trio trapped on castle rocks By Alasdair Clark June 21 2022, 9.37pm Updated: June 21 2022, 9.38pm The Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew reached the people within minutes [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have been rescued by lifeboat crews in Broughty Ferry after they were trapped on the castle rocks by the rising tide. Emergency crews were called out at 6pm on Tuesday following reports the trio, which included two children, had been cut of by the tide. Broughty Ferry RNLI attended the incident alongside crews from the Coastguard, with all three helped to safety. Speedy response A spokesperson for the lifeboat station said: “Within 10 minutes and with the assistance of a volunteer shore crew the inshore lifeboat was launched with a volunteer crew on board. The group had become trapped on the castle rocks “Reaching the scene within a couple of minutes they found one adult and two children stranded on the rock. “All three were found to be uninjured and safely removed from the rocks and taken back to the shore. “The lifeboat then returned to station where it was made ready for any further calls.” Broughty Ferry RNLI welcome back visitors for first open day in three years Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier ‘I heard the first bombs’: Refugees recount war experiences at Broughty Ferry event Gina Stewart obituary: Former Broughty Ferry midwife and artist Broughty Ferry RNLI welcome back visitors for first open day in three years Launch a Memory: How Anstruther’s new lifeboat will pay tribute to 10,000 loved ones