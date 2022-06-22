New pocket park to be created in Dundee’s Stobswell after plans approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new pocket park is to be created in the Stobswell area of Dundee in a bid to make the area more cyclist and pedestrian-friendly.

An area linking Craigie Street and main thoroughfare Albert Street is to be revamped after plans by Dundee City Council and Sustrans were approved.

It will feature rain gardens, new lighting, cycle racks and seating.

The area was previously a road end with public parking, but wooden seating and planters were recently installed as part of Sustrans’ Spaces for People programme.

The designs have been produced with the help of the Stobswell Forum, Friends of Baxter Park, local councillors and Craigie Street residents.

In a submitted design statement, Daniel Jeffs, an urban designer contracted by Sustrans, says the move would create a new public space and through route.

He said: “The pocket park will need to create a safe and welcoming series of spaces throughout the day and into the evening.

“To ensure the perception of safety and to deter any unwelcome activities/ gatherings two new light sources will be added to the centre of the space.

“In creating a comfortable, usable and well maintained pocket park for local residents and visitors to Albert Street and the wider area a range of street furniture is proposed for the site.

“Attractive, modern and robust seating options will be provided, including a table and bench seating in the eastern space.”