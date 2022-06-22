Stolen SUV car used for Tayside crime spree found abandoned in Dundee park By James Simpson June 22 2022, 12.01pm Updated: June 22 2022, 5.04pm 0 Police at the stolen car abandoned in Finlathen Park. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee takeaway owner’s car ‘destroyed’ after hit-and-run in his own driveway Full crime spree revealed as stolen Mitsubishi used for six Tayside break-ins in just 90 minutes Police linking early-morning break-ins at Broughty Ferry shop and pub in Carnoustie Woman ‘gutted’ after car stolen from Dundee street