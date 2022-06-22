Dr Ann James obituary: Dundee family planning expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dr Ann James obituary: Dundee family planning expert

By Chris Ferguson
June 22 2022, 12.30pm Updated: June 22 2022, 2.39pm
Dr Ann James.
Dr Ann James.

Dr Ann James, who specialised in family planning medicine in Dundee, has died aged 88.

She was a graduate of St Andrews University and held posts at Bridge of Earn Hospital, Arbroath Infirmary and Dundee Royal Infirmary, before moving into her speciality.

Ann was clinic based, mainly at Ryehill, and also conducted home visits all over the city.

Her husband, Geoff James, was the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ninewells Hospital.

Marriage

The couple had met while working at Arbroath Infirmary and married in Ann’s native Lancaster in 1960. They went on to have three of a family, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Katy.

Ann’s parents were Eric and Dorothy Barber and her father was a printer and bookbinder in Lancaster.

She excelled at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School where her strength was science. She also became deputy head girl, played hockey and played piano.

University

Between 1952 and 1958 Ann studied medicine at St Andrews University and made friendships which endured over the years.

Geoff came from Kendal, not far from Lancaster, and they had encountered each other in England but became better acquainted at Arbroath Infirmary.

Ann accepted Geoff’s proposal, which was made on Arbroath cliffs, and after a ceremony in Lancaster Baptist Church and a honeymoon in Devon, the couple began married life as doctors at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

After raising her three girls and after brief spells in Oxford and Florida, Ann returned to work, running the family planning clinic in Dundee where she remained until her retiral in around 1990.

Retiral

In retirement she took up golf, playing at Camperdown, enjoyed line dancing and regular meetings of the 58 Club of St Andrews University graduates of 1958.

Ann and Geoff enjoyed holidays walking in the Lake District and theatre trips to Pitlochry and travelled further afield to Mexico, Costa Rico and the United States.

In June 2019, Ann was diagnosed  with Alzheimer’s and was cared for at home throughout the pandemic. In June 2020, Ann and Geoff celebrated their diamond wedding and were delighted to receive a card from the Queen.

Care

In August 2021, Ann went into Lochleven care home where she received constant visits from Geoff and her family.

Ann is survived by Geoff, her daughters, sons-in-law Ian, Andy and Nick, grandchildren, Alan, David, Kathryn, Michael, Erica, John, Graeme and Lucy, and great-grandchildren Ayla and Jack.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

