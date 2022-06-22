Dr Ann James obituary: Dundee family planning expert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dr Ann James, who specialised in family planning medicine in Dundee, has died aged 88.

She was a graduate of St Andrews University and held posts at Bridge of Earn Hospital, Arbroath Infirmary and Dundee Royal Infirmary, before moving into her speciality.

Ann was clinic based, mainly at Ryehill, and also conducted home visits all over the city.

Her husband, Geoff James, was the consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ninewells Hospital.

Marriage

The couple had met while working at Arbroath Infirmary and married in Ann’s native Lancaster in 1960. They went on to have three of a family, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Katy.

Ann’s parents were Eric and Dorothy Barber and her father was a printer and bookbinder in Lancaster.

She excelled at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School where her strength was science. She also became deputy head girl, played hockey and played piano.

University

Between 1952 and 1958 Ann studied medicine at St Andrews University and made friendships which endured over the years.

Geoff came from Kendal, not far from Lancaster, and they had encountered each other in England but became better acquainted at Arbroath Infirmary.

Ann accepted Geoff’s proposal, which was made on Arbroath cliffs, and after a ceremony in Lancaster Baptist Church and a honeymoon in Devon, the couple began married life as doctors at Dundee Royal Infirmary.

After raising her three girls and after brief spells in Oxford and Florida, Ann returned to work, running the family planning clinic in Dundee where she remained until her retiral in around 1990.

Retiral

In retirement she took up golf, playing at Camperdown, enjoyed line dancing and regular meetings of the 58 Club of St Andrews University graduates of 1958.

Ann and Geoff enjoyed holidays walking in the Lake District and theatre trips to Pitlochry and travelled further afield to Mexico, Costa Rico and the United States.

In June 2019, Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and was cared for at home throughout the pandemic. In June 2020, Ann and Geoff celebrated their diamond wedding and were delighted to receive a card from the Queen.

Care

In August 2021, Ann went into Lochleven care home where she received constant visits from Geoff and her family.

Ann is survived by Geoff, her daughters, sons-in-law Ian, Andy and Nick, grandchildren, Alan, David, Kathryn, Michael, Erica, John, Graeme and Lucy, and great-grandchildren Ayla and Jack.

