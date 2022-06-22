Best pictures from first day of Dundee University summer graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best pictures from first day of Dundee University summer graduations

By Hannah Ballantyne
June 22 2022, 1.50pm Updated: June 22 2022, 6.03pm
Dundee University students have been enjoying their first in-person summer graduations since 2019.

Ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall on Wednesday – the first of three days of celebrations.

The morning graduations session saw students from the School of Health Sciences, School of Dentistry, Student Services and School of Education and Social Work graduate.

Students from the School of Art and Design, and the School of Humanities received their degrees in the afternoon.

Our photographers Gareth Jennings was there to capture the best moments from the ceremonies.

Dundee morning graduations at Caird Hall kicked off today.
Clara Smith, 21, graduates with an MA in Education.
Clara Smith, 21, graduates with an MA in Education.
Erin Gourlay, 22, &amp; Megan Blackman, 21, both from Broughty Ferry graduate today in primary education.
Erin Gourlay, 22, & Megan Blackman, 21, both from Broughty Ferry graduate today in primary education.
All smiles for these graduates.
Lim Javions graduates in dentistry.
Lim Javions graduates in dentistry.
Garry Maxwell, 42, from Dunfermline graduates in leadership management.
Garry Maxwell, 42, from Dunfermline graduates in leadership management.
Catherine Millar has graduated in dentistry, pictured with her sister Sarah.
Catherine Millar has graduated in dentistry, pictured with her sister Sarah.
Nicole McGregor, 26, graduates in community education, pictured with mum Marie,
Nicole McGregor, 26, graduates in community education, pictured with mum Marie, both from Longforgan.
There was a party like atmosphere in the City Square today as the graduates celebrate their achievements.
Karolina Sadaustaite, 24, from Lithuania graduates in dentistry.
Karolina Sadaustaite, 24, from Lithuania graduates in dentistry.
Happy faces amongst todays graduates.
The MacIntosh family from Dunfermline
The MacIntosh family from Dunfermline are proud as punch as mum Julie received her MSc in advanced practises, pictured with husband Michael and sons James & Daniel.
Holly Marshall, 22, graduates in oral health sciences.
Holly Marshall, 22, graduates in oral health sciences.
Time for a group shot!
Esther Amo- Mensah graduated today in social work, with daughter Eva, 2, and husband Elvis,
Esther Amo- Mensah graduated today in social work, with daughter Eva, 2, and husband Elvis, from Ghana.
Selfie time!
Morgan Smith from Kirkcaldy graduates in childhood practises.
Morgan Smith from Kirkcaldy graduates in childhood practises.
Murray Herd from Dundee who graduated in dentistry is greeted by his son Finlay, 4.
Murray Herd from Dundee who graduated in dentistry is greeted by his son Finlay, 4.

More pictures to come from this afternoon’s ceremony!

