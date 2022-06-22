Best pictures from first day of Dundee University summer graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee University students have been enjoying their first in-person summer graduations since 2019.

Ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall on Wednesday – the first of three days of celebrations.

The morning graduations session saw students from the School of Health Sciences, School of Dentistry, Student Services and School of Education and Social Work graduate.

Students from the School of Art and Design, and the School of Humanities received their degrees in the afternoon.

Our photographers Gareth Jennings was there to capture the best moments from the ceremonies.

More pictures to come from this afternoon’s ceremony!