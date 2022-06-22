Best pictures from first day of Dundee University summer graduations By Hannah Ballantyne June 22 2022, 1.50pm Updated: June 22 2022, 6.03pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee University students have been enjoying their first in-person summer graduations since 2019. Ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall on Wednesday – the first of three days of celebrations. The morning graduations session saw students from the School of Health Sciences, School of Dentistry, Student Services and School of Education and Social Work graduate. Students from the School of Art and Design, and the School of Humanities received their degrees in the afternoon. Our photographers Gareth Jennings was there to capture the best moments from the ceremonies. Dundee morning graduations at Caird Hall kicked off today. Clara Smith, 21, graduates with an MA in Education. Erin Gourlay, 22, & Megan Blackman, 21, both from Broughty Ferry graduate today in primary education. All smiles for these graduates. Lim Javions graduates in dentistry. Garry Maxwell, 42, from Dunfermline graduates in leadership management. Catherine Millar has graduated in dentistry, pictured with her sister Sarah. Nicole McGregor, 26, graduates in community education, pictured with mum Marie, both from Longforgan. There was a party like atmosphere in the City Square today as the graduates celebrate their achievements. Karolina Sadaustaite, 24, from Lithuania graduates in dentistry. Happy faces amongst todays graduates. The MacIntosh family from Dunfermline are proud as punch as mum Julie received her MSc in advanced practises, pictured with husband Michael and sons James & Daniel. Holly Marshall, 22, graduates in oral health sciences. Time for a group shot! Esther Amo- Mensah graduated today in social work, with daughter Eva, 2, and husband Elvis, from Ghana. Selfie time! Morgan Smith from Kirkcaldy graduates in childhood practises. Murray Herd from Dundee who graduated in dentistry is greeted by his son Finlay, 4. More pictures to come from this afternoon’s ceremony! Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dr Ann James obituary: Dundee family planning expert Dundee University staff strike over pay and conditions ‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews Stormzy ‘extremely blessed’ to receive honorary degree from University of Exeter