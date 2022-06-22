Did runaway cat hop on board lorry during trip through Tayside and Fife?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to find the owners of a cat that may have hopped on board a lorry while it made a trip through Tayside and Fife.

The male cat was discovered by the driver of the HGV in Bridge of Weir in Renfrewshire.

But the vehicle had travelled from Barnsley through North Berwick, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth and Glasgow this week before reaching its final destination.

A spokesperson for the Scottish SPCA, which is looking to get the cat home, said: “There is no way to know which stop he got on the lorry at.

‘Desperate’ to find cat’s owner

“Thankfully he is now safe at our centre, but we are desperate to find his owner.

“If anyone recognises this cat, or has any information, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

The social media post has already been shared thousands of times.