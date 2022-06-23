Nicola Sturgeon defends justice system over Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh’s parole hearing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Outrage over a parole hearing to be held for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh spilled into Holyrood as Nicola Sturgeon was forced to defend Scotland’s justice system.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr warned the first minister not enough is being done to protect victims from thugs like McIntosh, who tried to kill again while on home leave.

McIntosh left Dundee gran Linda McDonald for dead in October 2017 when he brutally bludgeoned her with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods while she walked her dog.

He had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001, when he was aged just 15.

Linda, 57, has warned the violent killer should not be granted parole and said recently: “There is absolutely no justice in this whatsoever.”

She was dismayed after discovering his hearing will take place near August 8, five years after the anniversary of the attempted murder.

Questioning the first minister, North East MSP Mr Kerr said: “What message does this send to women like the victim of this shocking attack, other than that this government’s justice system will not protect you?”

Ms Sturgeon praised Linda for her “bravery”, and said it was vital for “lessons to be learned” from McIntosh’s attack.

But the first minister insisted that the Scottish Prison Service is already working to make positive changes after a review was held.

She told Mr Kerr: “Home leave for prisoners is a necessary and accepted part of the rehabilitation process.

“Prisoners are subjected to assessment and review. Where a situation arises that shows that this has not gone in the way it should have done, it is absolutely vital that lessons are learned.”

Ms Sturgeon added that the courts and parole board were responsible for determining when McIntosh should be freed from jail.

Linda met former SNP justice secretary Humza Yousaf in 2020 and received an apology from him.

She recently wrote to the parole board explaining why she believes her attacker must stay behind the bars.

In her letter, she said: “Whilst acknowledging that people who commit crimes have certain rights, there are individuals like McIntosh who require, indeed need, to be incarcerated for life to keep the public safe.

“I’m still suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as I deal with the trauma of the attack.

There are individuals like McIntosh who require, indeed need, to be incarcerated for life to keep the public safe. – Linda McDonald

“My anger and frustration at the organisations responsible for the systemic failings that led to him being released continue to impact on my physical and mental health.”

The attempted murder victim has also launched a Justice4Linda campaign, which wants to see improvements made to the justice system.