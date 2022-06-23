Nicola Sturgeon defends justice system over Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh’s parole hearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Nicola Sturgeon defends justice system over Dundee killer Robbie McIntosh’s parole hearing

By Justin Bowie
June 23 2022, 2.17pm Updated: June 23 2022, 2.58pm
Nicola Sturgeon defended Scotland's justice system.
Nicola Sturgeon defended Scotland's justice system.

Outrage over a parole hearing to be held for Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh spilled into Holyrood as Nicola Sturgeon was forced to defend Scotland’s justice system.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr warned the first minister not enough is being done to protect victims from thugs like McIntosh, who tried to kill again while on home leave.

McIntosh left Dundee gran Linda McDonald for dead in October 2017 when he brutally bludgeoned her with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods while she walked her dog.

He had been serving a life sentence for the murder of Anne Nicoll in 2001, when he was aged just 15.

Linda, 57, has warned the violent killer should not be granted parole and said recently: “There is absolutely no justice in this whatsoever.”

Linda McDonald.

She was dismayed after discovering his hearing will take place near August 8, five years after the anniversary of the attempted murder.

Questioning the first minister, North East MSP Mr Kerr said: “What message does this send to women like the victim of this shocking attack, other than that this government’s justice system will not protect you?”

Ms Sturgeon praised Linda for her “bravery”, and said it was vital for “lessons to be learned” from McIntosh’s attack.

But the first minister insisted that the Scottish Prison Service is already working to make positive changes after a review was held.

Anne Nicoll.

She told Mr Kerr: “Home leave for prisoners is a necessary and accepted part of the rehabilitation process.

“Prisoners are subjected to assessment and review. Where a situation arises that shows that this has not gone in the way it should have done, it is absolutely vital that lessons are learned.”

Ms Sturgeon added that the courts and parole board were responsible for determining when McIntosh should be freed from jail.

Linda met former SNP justice secretary Humza Yousaf in 2020 and received an apology from him.

Liam Kerr MSP.

She recently wrote to the parole board explaining why she believes her attacker must stay behind the bars.

In her letter, she said: “Whilst acknowledging that people who commit crimes have certain rights, there are individuals like McIntosh who require, indeed need, to be incarcerated for life to keep the public safe.

“I’m still suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as I deal with the trauma of the attack.

There are individuals like McIntosh who require, indeed need, to be incarcerated for life to keep the public safe.

– Linda McDonald

“My anger and frustration at the organisations responsible for the systemic failings that led to him being released continue to impact on my physical and mental health.”

The attempted murder victim has also launched a Justice4Linda campaign, which wants to see improvements made to the justice system.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier