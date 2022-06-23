Dundee University graduations: Best pictures from second day of celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University graduations: Best pictures from second day of celebrations

By Matteo Bell
June 23 2022, 6.24pm
Diane Lungu, Cecylia Adamczak and Tracy Kalinjuna are proud Financial Economics Graduates
Diane Lungu, Cecylia Adamczak and Tracy Kalinjuna are proud Financial Economics Graduates

Summer graduations for students at Dundee University continued on Thursday as more ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall.

Students of social sciences and business were among those celebrating their qualifications.

The events mark the first in-person summer graduations for Dundee students since 2019.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture all the fun.

You just gotta get the shot. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Ruairidh Gilchrist, 22, graduates in Law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Jamie Corbitt, 23, who graduates in DPLP lets his dad Steve sort his gown while mum Linda looks on. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Freja Jeffrey, 22, Laura Minto, 22, and Scott Mackie, 25, all graduate in Law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Zosia Zakszewska, 21 with boyfriend Dominic Somerville, 23, who graduate in Scots law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Niamh Gernot, 24, graduates in Geography and Enviromental Science and celebrates with her pooches Lulu and Puppy. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Diane Lungu, 24, graduates in Financial Economics, Cecylia Adamczak, 23, graduates in Psycology and Tracy Kalinjuna, 23, graduates in Financial Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Iolanda Salonia, 26, graduates in Psycology with brother Angelo Salonia, husband Chris Rafferty and mum Eleonora Campo. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Big bro Jean Master with Moe Akinola, 24, and Joe Osarolube, 26, who graduate in Energy Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Ana Cardoso, 32, graduates in International Energy, Law and Policy, Chrispine Marvine, 27 who graduates in International Oil and Gas Law and policy, Jeanett Gonzales del Valle Acuna, 33, who graduates in General LLM and Sharon Reji, 22, who graduates in Energy Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Anna McCleave, 22, graduates in Geography with Envioromental Science with granda Tom Donnelly, mum Clare, sister Aoife, dad Gerard and Granny Doreen, all McCleave. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media</p> <dd>

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]