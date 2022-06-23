Dundee University graduations: Best pictures from second day of celebrations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Summer graduations for students at Dundee University continued on Thursday as more ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall.

Students of social sciences and business were among those celebrating their qualifications.

The events mark the first in-person summer graduations for Dundee students since 2019.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture all the fun.