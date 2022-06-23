Dundee University graduations: Best pictures from second day of celebrations By Matteo Bell June 23 2022, 6.24pm 0 Diane Lungu, Cecylia Adamczak and Tracy Kalinjuna are proud Financial Economics Graduates [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Summer graduations for students at Dundee University continued on Thursday as more ceremonies were held at the Caird Hall. Students of social sciences and business were among those celebrating their qualifications. The events mark the first in-person summer graduations for Dundee students since 2019. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture all the fun. You just gotta get the shot. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Ruairidh Gilchrist, 22, graduates in Law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Jamie Corbitt, 23, who graduates in DPLP lets his dad Steve sort his gown while mum Linda looks on. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Freja Jeffrey, 22, Laura Minto, 22, and Scott Mackie, 25, all graduate in Law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Zosia Zakszewska, 21 with boyfriend Dominic Somerville, 23, who graduate in Scots law. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Niamh Gernot, 24, graduates in Geography and Enviromental Science and celebrates with her pooches Lulu and Puppy. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Diane Lungu, 24, graduates in Financial Economics, Cecylia Adamczak, 23, graduates in Psycology and Tracy Kalinjuna, 23, graduates in Financial Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Iolanda Salonia, 26, graduates in Psycology with brother Angelo Salonia, husband Chris Rafferty and mum Eleonora Campo. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Big bro Jean Master with Moe Akinola, 24, and Joe Osarolube, 26, who graduate in Energy Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Ana Cardoso, 32, graduates in International Energy, Law and Policy, Chrispine Marvine, 27 who graduates in International Oil and Gas Law and policy, Jeanett Gonzales del Valle Acuna, 33, who graduates in General LLM and Sharon Reji, 22, who graduates in Energy Economics. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Anna McCleave, 22, graduates in Geography with Envioromental Science with granda Tom Donnelly, mum Clare, sister Aoife, dad Gerard and Granny Doreen, all McCleave. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media</p> <dd> Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Best pictures from first day of Dundee University summer graduations Dr Ann James obituary: Dundee family planning expert Dundee University staff strike over pay and conditions ‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews