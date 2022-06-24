Best photos from final day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2022 By Amie Flett June 24 2022, 10.26pm Updated: June 24 2022, 10.30pm 0 Graduates of Medicine, Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Jonas Repkewitz, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media - Friday 24th June, 2022 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The final day of ceremonies for Dundee University’s class of 2022 has taken place at the Caird Hall Students have been flocking through the city centre throughout the week for graduation ceremonies. The final celebration for the class of 2022 was held on Friday, following ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday. Celebrations will continue next week for the class of 2020 and summer 2021 graduates who missed out on pervious years. Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steven Brown went along to capture the best moments. A day of celebrations! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Graduates leave the Caird Hall after the graduation ceremony concludes. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Celebrating graduation with friends and family. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Time to chill and celebrate after the hard work. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Con-grad-ulations! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Welcome to your graduation. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Making memories with fellow graduates. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Thomas Coull, Lucy Smith, Destiny Osemeke and Joe Giegerich celebrating their Life Sciences Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Graduates Aine Kearins (Anatomy Degree) , Lucy Smith and Destiny Osemeke (Life Sciences) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Tasmin Crossland, Modupe Aggreh and Mary Wyllie celebrating their MA in Data Science. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Julia Waszak, Dayang Asyigin Mustafa and Shereen Vilandry (Biomedical Science) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Ajarho Digba and family celebrating her 1st Class Honours degree in Bio Chemistry. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Ajarho Digba celebrates her 1st Class Honours in Bio Chemistry. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Xin See with her celebration balloon for Biological Sciences. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Family friends Rume Odogu and EJ Odogu here supporting Ajarho Digba at her presentation ceremony. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Tomasz Surrun and Julia Waszak (Biomedical Science) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Ilia Kouti, India Blandford, Claire Gatt and Keith Agius celebrating their MA in Data Science. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Hiba Alhasso (Medicine) with family. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Zilke Greenland (Anatomical Science 1st with Honours) with husband Royce Greenland. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Such achieve! Much brains! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Paula Perez (Bio Chemistry) with mum Amelia. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Jonathan Pomoshcanick and Ryo Ogawam celebrating their MA in Civil Engineering. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Nainoi Sen (Anatomy) with Rachel Gray (Biological Medicine) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Graduate Mayowa Ayantuga with parents after his Mechanical Engineering Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Graduates Thomas Kwarteng & Mayowa Ayantuga, passing with Mechanical Engineering. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Alexandra Harris (Biological Chemistry) and Alessandro Vascon (Forensic Anthropology) with parents Lea & Lynne. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Ema Anicic (SP) with Laura Hutchison and family members after their Computing Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Life Science Degree for Rupa (Centre) with friends Michalle (left) and Shravya (right) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Ilia Kouti, India Blandford, Claire Gatt and Keith Agius celebrating their MA in Data Science. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Emily Harley with Graduate Callum Hoffie celebrating his Mechanical Engineering degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022 Jennifer Shyamalee, 24, graduates in Medicine with mum Priscilla Alexander and dad Alexander Amirtham. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022. Ruey Ping, 25, graduates in Medicine. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022. Graduates of Medicine, Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Jonas Repkewitz, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23, laugh as Sofia’s shoe is kicked off in celebration. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022. Saurabh Nerlekar, 24 and Swapnil Shelot, 24, graduate in Industrial Engineering and Management. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 The procession leave after the afternoon ceremony. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Nidhi Sharma, 22, graduates in Medicine with mum Neetu Sharma and Shailesh Chander. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Christopher Stewart, 22, graduates in Medical Science with his whole family by his side. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Its hugs and smiles all round. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Nidhi Sharma, 22, celebrates with friends. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Aalap Asurlekar, 26, graduates in Medicine with girlfriend Julia Craig, sister Ridhima, mum Alpana and dad Rajesh. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 The girls get together for a photo opportunity. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23, celebrate together whilst they are photographed by family. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 And so the adventure begins. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022 Best friends Michelle Callison, 28, and Connor Smith, 27, graduate in Medicine. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022