Best photos from final day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2022

The final day of ceremonies for Dundee University’s class of 2022 has taken place at the Caird Hall

Students have been flocking through the city centre throughout the week for graduation ceremonies.

The final celebration for the class of 2022 was held on Friday, following ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Celebrations will continue next week for the class of 2020 and summer 2021 graduates who missed out on pervious years.

Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steven Brown went along to capture the best moments.