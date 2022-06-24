Best photos from final day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Best photos from final day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2022

By Amie Flett
June 24 2022, 10.26pm Updated: June 24 2022, 10.30pm
Graduates of Medicine, Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Jonas Repkewitz, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media - Friday 24th June, 2022
Graduates of Medicine, Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Jonas Repkewitz, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media - Friday 24th June, 2022

The final day of ceremonies for Dundee University’s class of 2022 has taken place at the Caird Hall

Students have been flocking through the city centre throughout the week for graduation ceremonies.

The final celebration for the class of 2022 was held on Friday, following ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Celebrations will continue next week for the class of 2020 and summer 2021 graduates who missed out on pervious years.

Our photographers Mhairi Edwards and Steven Brown went along to capture the best moments.

A day of celebrations! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Graduates leave the Caird Hall after the graduation ceremony concludes. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Celebrating graduation with friends and family. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Time to chill and celebrate after the hard work. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Con-grad-ulations! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Welcome to your graduation. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Making memories with fellow graduates. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Thomas Coull, Lucy Smith, Destiny Osemeke and Joe Giegerich celebrating their Life Sciences Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Graduates Aine Kearins (Anatomy Degree) , Lucy Smith and Destiny Osemeke (Life Sciences) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Tasmin Crossland, Modupe Aggreh and Mary Wyllie celebrating their MA in Data Science. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Julia Waszak, Dayang Asyigin Mustafa and Shereen Vilandry (Biomedical Science) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Ajarho Digba and family celebrating her 1st Class Honours degree in Bio Chemistry. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Ajarho Digba celebrates her 1st Class Honours in Bio Chemistry. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Xin See with her celebration balloon for Biological Sciences. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Family friends Rume Odogu and EJ Odogu here supporting Ajarho Digba at her presentation ceremony. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Tomasz Surrun and Julia Waszak (Biomedical Science) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Ilia Kouti, India Blandford, Claire Gatt and Keith Agius celebrating their MA in Data Science. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Hiba Alhasso (Medicine) with family. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Zilke Greenland (Anatomical Science 1st with Honours) with husband Royce Greenland. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Such achieve! Much brains! Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Paula Perez (Bio Chemistry) with mum Amelia. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Jonathan Pomoshcanick and Ryo Ogawam celebrating their MA in Civil Engineering. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Nainoi Sen (Anatomy) with Rachel Gray (Biological Medicine) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Graduate Mayowa Ayantuga with parents after his Mechanical Engineering Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Graduates Thomas Kwarteng & Mayowa Ayantuga, passing with Mechanical Engineering. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Alexandra Harris (Biological Chemistry) and Alessandro Vascon (Forensic Anthropology) with parents Lea & Lynne. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Ema Anicic (SP) with Laura Hutchison and family members after their Computing Degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Life Science Degree for Rupa (Centre) with friends Michalle (left) and Shravya (right) Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Emily Harley with Graduate Callum Hoffie celebrating his Mechanical Engineering degree. Photo taken by Steve Brown / DC Thomson – Friday 24th June 2022
Jennifer Shyamalee, 24, graduates in Medicine with mum Priscilla Alexander and dad Alexander Amirtham. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022.
Ruey Ping, 25, graduates in Medicine. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022.
Graduates of Medicine, Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Jonas Repkewitz, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23, laugh as Sofia’s shoe is kicked off in celebration. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022.
Saurabh Nerlekar, 24 and Swapnil Shelot, 24, graduate in Industrial Engineering and Management. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
The procession leave after the afternoon ceremony. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Nidhi Sharma, 22, graduates in Medicine with mum Neetu Sharma and Shailesh Chander. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Christopher Stewart, 22, graduates in Medical Science with his whole family by his side. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Its hugs and smiles all round. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Nidhi Sharma, 22, celebrates with friends. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Aalap Asurlekar, 26, graduates in Medicine with girlfriend Julia Craig, sister Ridhima, mum Alpana and dad Rajesh. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
The girls get together for a photo opportunity. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Zoe Dundas, 24, Zoe Blackburn, 23, Sarah Johnston, 24 and Sofia Nekkal, 23, celebrate together whilst they are photographed by family. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
And so the adventure begins. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022
Best friends Michelle Callison, 28, and Connor Smith, 27, graduate in Medicine. Photo taken by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media – Friday 24th June, 2022

