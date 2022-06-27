Soaring fuel bills spark 85% spike in demand for Dundee advice service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soaring fuel bills spark 85% spike in demand for Dundee advice service

By Alasdair Clark
June 27 2022, 11.24am Updated: June 27 2022, 1.06pm
Dundee Citizens Advice
Dundee Citizens Advice Bureau support worker Grant Eals talking to a client last year.

Soaring fuel bills have driven an 85% spike in demand for energy advice in Dundee in recent months.

The city council has unveiled a new strategy for advice services after data revealed an increasing need.

Council advice services are reporting a 12% increase in inquiries for advice in the last three months compared with the first three months of the previous year.

Council leader John Alexander.

But Dundee Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) saw an 85% increase in requests for utilities support in April and May 2022 – higher than the Scotland-wide CAB average of 62%.

Councillor John Alexander, leader of the city council, said: “The astonishing work that goes on to help people in Dundee and to direct them to lifeline funding and support is more vital than ever given the current cost of living crisis following the pandemic.”

How is the council meeting need for advice services?

The new report, which sets out the advice strategy for the next two years, details how the council’s services will partner with the Brooksbank Centre and Services, Dundee CAB and Scarf.

It includes an aim to ensure people get the right advice first time, reducing the need for onward referrals to different agencies and risking people getting “lost in the system”.

Any new services created by the council or its partner agencies will also consider any gaps in the current system.

The council also says it wants to increase awareness and reduce any stigma associated with advice services, which it hopes will decrease the number of “crisis” situations.

There has been a spike in demand for advice about fuel bills.

Councillor Willie Sawers, deputy policy and resources convener, says the scale of the challenge “could not be underestimated”.

He said: “This new strategy builds on the strong partnership which has existed for a few years now between the council, Brooksbank, Dundee CAB and Scarf.

“I hope that they can attract more agencies in to give more help as people are experiencing real difficulties in getting by.”

