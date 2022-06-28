DISC announces two-week summer closure for ‘essential maintenance’

Dundee International Sport Complex will close for two weeks in July for “essential maintenance”.

The Leisure and Culture Dundee (LCD) sports centre, better known as DISC, on Mains Loan will shut completely between July 4 and July 18.

It means locals will not be able to access the gym, cycling studio, sports hall or outdoor pitches while the maintenance is carried out.

It is understood sports groups are being offered space at alternative locations in the city.

LCD would not confirm the nature of the work needed at the Maryfield complex when asked.

A spokesman only confirmed the dates of the closure when approached by The Courier.

He said: “As a result of Dundee City Council carrying out planned essential maintenance, DISC will be closed from Monday July 4, re-opening Monday July 18.”

It comes amid ongoing uncertainty over repair works at the Olympia swimming pools.

Defects and corrosion in the pool hall forced the facility to close in October last year, with multi-million pound repair works still to be carried out.