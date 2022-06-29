Concerns for missing teenager last seen in Dundee five days ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for missing teenager Cameron Lee MacKenzie who was last seen in Dundee five days ago.

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracking down the 15-year-old.

He was last seen on South Road on Friday.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers, and was carrying a small black rucksack.

Missing teenager has links to Dumbarton

Inspector Martin Pattie from Lochee police station said “We are growing increasingly concerned for Cameron.

“He was last seen on South Road, Dundee at about 1.30am on Friday June 24.

“Cameron also has links to the Dumbarton area. Any person with information that could help us trace Cameron is asked to call 101 quoting incident number PS-20220624-0291, or speak to any officer.”