Damp start to Tayside and Fife school summer holidays but warmer weather on way

Most school pupils across Tayside and Fife face a damp start to the school summer holidays.

Thousands of kids have broken up for the end of term – with Angus pupils enjoying their last day on Wednesday and Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife youngsters finishing on Thursday.

But those hoping to enjoy a sunny start to the six-week holidays look set to be disappointed.

Following a wet start to Thursday, the Met Office is predicting further showers on Friday afternoon, some of them heavy and potentially thundery, with highs of 18°C.

It is a similar picture for Saturday and Sunday, when events like the Scottish Game Fair at Scone are taking place, though the showers may be lighter. It will also be breezy at times.

However, the first full week of the holidays may bring some respite, with forecasts suggesting there will be drier conditions with occasional sunny spells, and highs of 20°C by Wednesday.

Forecast for rest of July

The Met Office‘s long-range forecast suggests warmer weather could be on the way.

It says a spell of more settled weather for the UK “persists for much of the remainder of the period [until mid-July] although occasional spells of more organised cloud and rain may continue to affect northern parts at times”.

It adds: “Temperatures most likely near normal at first, but becoming rather warm through the period.”

Later in July, there could be some unsettled conditions in the north of the UK, but “the further we move through the period, the greater the chance of settled, dry and fine weather becoming more widespread”.

Temperatures may become “widely warm towards the end of the month, especially across the south”.