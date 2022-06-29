Dundee University classes of 2020/21 enjoy second day of graduations By Katy Scott June 29 2022, 4.14pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.26pm 0 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Delayed Dundee University graduations began this week with graduates from 2020 and 2021 finally able to mark their special day. Pandemic graduates will celebrate their hard work in front of friends and family this week. Many were forced to have their ceremonies online in previous years due to strict social distancing restrictions once the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020. But now those from the summer and winter class of 2020 and summer class of 2021 will have a second chance to celebrate. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at the Caird Hall on Wednesday capturing the big day. Graduates were out in force today celebrating with family and friends. Cameron Langley, 23, graduates in Neurosciences with girlfriend Anna Meldrum, mum Yvonne Langley and sister Carys Langley. These gents graduated in Medicine from Summer 2020, l to r, Devika Maheswari, Gopikrishnan Nair, 25, Thanaluxemi Jeyakumar, Gowsikan Jeyakumar, 25, and Baskary Somanathan. All smiles for today’s graduating cohort. Graduates in Medicine from summer 2020, Emily McKenzie, 26, Catherine Hunter, 26, Samira N’Dow, 25, Emma Box, 26 and Frances Feeley, 26. Amanda Koh, 26, graduates in Medicine from 2021 with friend Sabrina Wong. Summer 2020 graduates in Medicine, Andrew Thom, 26, Samira N’Dow, 25, Eilidh Gilchrist, 25 and Joseph Quinn-Toye, 26. Former editor of Commando at DC Thomson, Dr Calum Laird graduates today with his PhD research in comics. Ellie Stewart, 25, graduates in medicine and celebrates with her pooch Hugo who is very happy for her, obviously. As they say in the Netherlands, as Proud as a Peacock, Graduating in Clinical Embryology, Elli McMillan, Tine Dompeling, Fran Farlie, and Clare O’Donovan. The graduates take to the steps for photographs. Graduating in Social Work, Andy Bosso, 32, Mhairi Anderson, 32, Connor Caller, 25, Shona Priest, 25, Hannah Gardener, 29 and Grace Wilson, 30. All smiles at todays celebrations. Graduates pose for a photograph. Carmen Chan, 25, with her friend Wei Xin Wong, 27, graduate in Medicine from summer 2021. Dundee University graduates of 2020/21 finally enjoy in-person celebrations Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee University graduates of 2020/21 finally enjoy in-person celebrations Last Class 2022: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee Best photos from final day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2022 Dundee University graduations: Best pictures from second day of celebrations