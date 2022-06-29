Dundee University classes of 2020/21 enjoy second day of graduations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Delayed Dundee University graduations began this week with graduates from 2020 and 2021 finally able to mark their special day.

Pandemic graduates will celebrate their hard work in front of friends and family this week.

Many were forced to have their ceremonies online in previous years due to strict social distancing restrictions once the Covid pandemic hit in March 2020.

But now those from the summer and winter class of 2020 and summer class of 2021 will have a second chance to celebrate.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was at the Caird Hall on Wednesday capturing the big day.