Wasteland transformed into community garden in tribute to Dundee charity stalwart

An area of wasteland has been transformed into a community garden in a “fitting tribute” to a Dundee charity stalwart.

Dozens gathered at the Boomerang Centre for the official unveiling of the Neil Ellis Community Garden on Wednesday.

Neil devoted over 30 years of his life to helping others including the creation of community charity Boomerang before his sudden death last year.

Prior to his death he had applied for public funding to transform the wasteland around the centre into a community garden.

Given his level of dedication and tireless work in Stobswell, colleagues approached Neil’s family about naming the Kemback Street garden in his honour.

Speaking at the unveiling Anne Robb, chairperson of the Boomerang board of trustees, said Neil’s blueprint has now become a reality.

She said: “It was around May last year Neil secured the funding.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions it has been a bit of a start and stop process getting the garden up and running.

“We all thought it was fitting to name the garden in Neil’s honour – he was a keen gardener himself and he loved the thought of a community garden.

“When we approached his family they also thought it was a fitting tribute.

“Neil was handed £25 from Dundee City Council back in 1988 and he would start a lunch club at the Trinity Church.

“From that little acorn the Boomerang was born.

“This garden is part of Neil’s legacy at Boomerang.”

Neil’s vision for Boomerang garden

The expansive garden space also includes a place to grow potatoes and vegetables.

Gill Bain, Boomerang Centre manager, said children from nearby nursery Buttons and Bows will also make use of the garden.

She said: “The local nursery don’t have a garden so they are going to be able to use the space.

“Neil’s vision was to have a community garden for the people and it’s great to see it officially open.

“The produce grown from the vegetable and potatoes patch will be used in the centre for lunches.

“Volunteers will be helping to keep the place maintained as well.”

‘Heart of gold’

Long-time friend and colleague Lynne Christie has seen first-hand how the Boomerang charity has evolved.

The kitchen worker started with Neil in Trinity Church back in 1999 and has fond memories of their time together.

She said: “Neil would give you his last penny, he was just that type of guy.

“This Boomerang project started way back in the 80s with a set of keys and just £25.

“It’s amazing what he achieved and he would have loved this garden space that has been created.

“Some of the fruit and veg will be used for cooking classes and the Stobie Larder.

“Neil is spoken about regularly for his tireless work he has put in.

“It’s fitting that this has been created in his memory.”