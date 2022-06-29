Wasteland transformed into community garden in tribute to Dundee charity stalwart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Wasteland transformed into community garden in tribute to Dundee charity stalwart

By James Simpson
June 29 2022, 6.20pm Updated: June 29 2022, 6.34pm
Memorial garden unveiled in Stobswell in memory of Neil Ellis.
Memorial garden unveiled in Stobswell in memory of Neil Ellis.

An area of wasteland has been transformed into a community garden in a “fitting tribute” to a Dundee charity stalwart.

Dozens gathered at the Boomerang Centre for the official unveiling of the Neil Ellis Community Garden on Wednesday.

Neil Ellis at the Kemback Street premises.

Neil devoted over 30 years of his life to helping others including the creation of community charity Boomerang before his sudden death last year.

Prior to his death he had applied for public funding to transform the wasteland around the centre into a community garden.

Given his level of dedication and tireless work in Stobswell, colleagues approached Neil’s family about naming the Kemback Street garden in his honour.

Speaking at the unveiling Anne Robb, chairperson of the Boomerang board of trustees, said Neil’s blueprint has now become a reality.

She said: “It was around May last year Neil secured the funding.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions it has been a bit of a start and stop process getting the garden up and running.

Volunteer Linda Anderson puts a plaque in the garden box watched by staff and volunteers.

“We all thought it was fitting to name the garden in Neil’s honour – he was a keen gardener himself and he loved the thought of a community garden.

“When we approached his family they also thought it was a fitting tribute.

“Neil was handed £25 from Dundee City Council back in 1988 and he would start a lunch club at the Trinity Church.

“From that little acorn the Boomerang was born.

“This garden is part of Neil’s legacy at Boomerang.”

Neil’s vision for Boomerang garden

The expansive garden space also includes a place to grow potatoes and vegetables.

Gill Bain, Boomerang Centre manager, said children from nearby nursery Buttons and Bows will also make use of the garden.

She said: “The local nursery don’t have a garden so they are going to be able to use the space.

“Neil’s vision was to have a community garden for the people and it’s great to see it officially open.

“The produce grown from the vegetable and potatoes patch will be used in the centre for lunches.

“Volunteers will be helping to keep the place maintained as well.”

‘Heart of gold’

Long-time friend and colleague Lynne Christie has seen first-hand how the Boomerang charity has evolved.

The kitchen worker started with Neil in Trinity Church back in 1999 and has fond memories of their time together.

She said: “Neil would give you his last penny, he was just that type of guy.

Karen Warden and Lynne Christie on Neil’s memorial bench.

“This Boomerang project started way back in the 80s with a set of keys and just £25.

“It’s amazing what he achieved and he would have loved this garden space that has been created.

“Some of the fruit and veg will be used for cooking classes and the Stobie Larder.

“Neil is spoken about regularly for his tireless work he has put in.

“It’s fitting that this has been created in his memory.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]