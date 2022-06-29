Dundee garage break-in sparks crime spree as stolen van used in several Tayside incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee garage break-in sparks crime spree as stolen van used in several Tayside incidents

By James Simpson
June 29 2022, 5.12pm Updated: June 29 2022, 5.34pm
Police at Halfords Autocentre, Ure Street, Dundee.
Police at Halfords Autocentre, Ure Street, Dundee.

A Dundee garage break-in has led to a crime spree after a stolen van was involved in several incidents across Tayside.

Police were called to the Halfords Autocentre Dundee on Ure Street after it was targeted at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

Halfords Autocentre on Ure Street, Dundee.
Halfords Autocentre on Ure Street, Dundee.

A silver Volkswagen Crafter, registration GF70 XRV, was stolen and suspects were seen fleeing the scene in the stolen van.

Police Scotland said the van was later involved in several incidents across Dundee, Invergowrie and Angus overnight, although could not confirm the nature of the incidents when asked.

The garage, near the Whitehall Theatre, was also targeted in October last year.

One man living nearby said he couldn’t believe thieves had struck again after the recent break-in.

‘Can’t believe they’ve been hit again’

The man said: “I was walking down Ure Street past the Whitehall Theatre when I saw the police car.

“The garage usually opens at 8am, the bollards were still up and it appeared some motorists were waiting outside.

“I can’t believe they’ve been hit again, it was only last year they suffered a break-in.

“It feel like there has been so many incidents recently where vehicles have been stolen.”

Constable Richard Scott, of Dundee Hilltown station, said police are looking for footage of the van.

Police Scotland

He said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible CCTV footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone who may have seen this vehicle since the early hours of Wednesday morning is urged to contact officers.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0289 of 29 June.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Halfords Autocentre Dundee has been approached for comment.

Dundee police searching for missing boy, 16, last seen in Lochee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]