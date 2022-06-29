Dundee garage break-in sparks crime spree as stolen van used in several Tayside incidents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee garage break-in has led to a crime spree after a stolen van was involved in several incidents across Tayside.

Police were called to the Halfords Autocentre Dundee on Ure Street after it was targeted at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

A silver Volkswagen Crafter, registration GF70 XRV, was stolen and suspects were seen fleeing the scene in the stolen van.

Police Scotland said the van was later involved in several incidents across Dundee, Invergowrie and Angus overnight, although could not confirm the nature of the incidents when asked.

The garage, near the Whitehall Theatre, was also targeted in October last year.

One man living nearby said he couldn’t believe thieves had struck again after the recent break-in.

‘Can’t believe they’ve been hit again’

The man said: “I was walking down Ure Street past the Whitehall Theatre when I saw the police car.

“The garage usually opens at 8am, the bollards were still up and it appeared some motorists were waiting outside.

“I can’t believe they’ve been hit again, it was only last year they suffered a break-in.

“It feel like there has been so many incidents recently where vehicles have been stolen.”

Constable Richard Scott, of Dundee Hilltown station, said police are looking for footage of the van.

Police Scotland

He said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible CCTV footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone who may have seen this vehicle since the early hours of Wednesday morning is urged to contact officers.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0289 of 29 June.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Halfords Autocentre Dundee has been approached for comment.