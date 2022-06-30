Kingsway Dundee: Overnight road closures planned during month of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kingsway Dundee: Overnight road closures planned during month of roadworks

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 30 2022, 1.30pm
The Coupar Angus interchange on the Kingsway is one of the junctions affected. Image: Google.
Overnight road closures will be put in place on parts of the Kingsway in Dundee during roadworks.

The £485,000 project on the dual carriageway – affecting the Coupar Angus and Kings Cross interchanges – will run for almost the entirety of July.

Restrictions will be put in place at the Kingsway’s junctions with Coupar Angus Road and Kings Cross Road between 9pm and 6am – except on Saturday nights – as safety barriers are upgraded.

The roadworks get under way on Sunday (July 3) and run until July 30.

Bear Scotland is upgrading safety barriers.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland representative, said: “This maintenance on the network will help ensure the bridges over the A90 Kingsway at these two locations remain protected, ensuring the network continues to function safely for road users.

“The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”

What restrictions will be in place?

Bear Scotland’s programme of work is as follows:

  • A90 Kingsway at Kings Cross interchange (Sunday July 3 to Saturday July 16, 9pm-6am): Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound.
  • A90 Kingsway at Coupar Angus interchange (Sunday July 3 to Saturday July 16, 9pm-6am): Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound.
  • A90 Kingsway at Kings Cross interchange (Sunday July 17 to Saturday July 30, 9pm-6am): Full closure southbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure northbound.
  • A90 Kingsway at Coupar Angus interchange (Sunday July 17 to Saturday July 30, 9pm-6am): Full closure southbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure northbound.

