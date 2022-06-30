Kingsway Dundee: Overnight road closures planned during month of roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Overnight road closures will be put in place on parts of the Kingsway in Dundee during roadworks.

The £485,000 project on the dual carriageway – affecting the Coupar Angus and Kings Cross interchanges – will run for almost the entirety of July.

Restrictions will be put in place at the Kingsway’s junctions with Coupar Angus Road and Kings Cross Road between 9pm and 6am – except on Saturday nights – as safety barriers are upgraded.

The roadworks get under way on Sunday (July 3) and run until July 30.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland representative, said: “This maintenance on the network will help ensure the bridges over the A90 Kingsway at these two locations remain protected, ensuring the network continues to function safely for road users.

“The planned traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project, however our teams will do all they can to complete the work as quickly and safely as they can to minimise disruption.

“We encourage all road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel and allowing some extra time to reach their destination.”

What restrictions will be in place?

Bear Scotland’s programme of work is as follows:

A90 Kingsway at Kings Cross interchange (Sunday July 3 to Saturday July 16, 9pm-6am): Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound.

Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound. A90 Kingsway at Coupar Angus interchange (Sunday July 3 to Saturday July 16, 9pm-6am): Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound.

Full closure northbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure southbound. A90 Kingsway at Kings Cross interchange (Sunday July 17 to Saturday July 30, 9pm-6am): Full closure southbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure northbound.

Full closure southbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure northbound. A90 Kingsway at Coupar Angus interchange (Sunday July 17 to Saturday July 30, 9pm-6am): Full closure southbound, traffic diverted via the slip roads; single lane closure northbound.