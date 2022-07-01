New statue to commemorate lifeboat crews unveiled in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New statue to commemorate lifeboat crews unveiled in Broughty Ferry

By Matteo Bell
July 1 2022, 7.01am Updated: July 1 2022, 8.02am
Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council's city development committee, Robin Smith MBE former crew member of the lifeboat Mona and RNLI Broughty Ferry President David Martin in front of the new statue.
A new statue memorialising the work of Broughty Ferry’s lifeboat crew has been unveiled.

The sculpture, which was revealed to the public on Thursday afternoon, is part of the Ferry’s multimillion-pound flood defence scheme.

Located on Beach Crescent, the art depicts lifeboat davits – the wooden cranes used to hold emergency boats in place – which form an archway framing a view of the Broughty Ferry’s RNLI base.

Inscribed on the statue are the names of the 12 lifeboats which have harboured at the inshore station since its creation in the late 1850s.

Statue commemorates hard work of Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew

City development convener Mark Flynn attended the unveiling, alongside new coxswain Peter Hay and former crew member Robin Smith MBE, who served on the tragic Mona lifeboat.

The Ferry’s lifeboat station is currently home to two volunteer-staffed vessels – the Trent class all-weather Elizabeth of Glamis and the D class in-shone lifeboat Oor Lifesaver.

Mr Flynn said: “It is crucial that we not only ensure effectiveness and value for money when delivering flood protection for our coastal communities but also that any scheme is attractive and in keeping with the buildings and streetscape around it.

Drone footage of latest progress made on £15m Broughty Ferry flood defences project.
“The inclusion of relevant and engaging public art is part of that process and I am delighted to see the sculpture unveiled in its context today for the first time.”

Mr Hay added: “It’s great to see not just the practical side of the scheme, which allows us as a crew better access to the lifeboat station, but also to see the work of the lifeboat in the Ferry down the years commemorated in such an outstanding way.”

Art piece part of multimillion-pound scheme

The statue also marks one of the final phases in the Ferry’s flood prevention scheme.

Work on £15.5 million development began three years ago, and the project is now nearing completion.

The scheme is designed to protect the seaside area from high tides and flooding while promoting active travel.

Peter Hay, the new coxswain the Broughty Ferry lifeboat.

Much of the work has been undertaken by Belfast-based firm McLaughlin and Harvey.

Director Seamus Devlin said: “We are proud to attend this official opening of our flood protection works at Broughty Ferry.

“There has been a significant transformation to the local area and we have particularly enjoyed seeing members of the public enjoying the new walkway.”

