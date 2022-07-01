VIDEO: New V&A Dundee exhibition explores the story behind Valentines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: New V&A Dundee exhibition explores the story behind Valentines

By John Post and Mhairi Edwards
July 1 2022, 3.36pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.47pm
Post Thumbnail

A new exhibition at V&A Dundee telling the story of Valentines, Scotland’s most successful commercial photographers best known for popularising the holiday postcard, will open on Saturday 2 July.

Sincerely, Valentines – From Postcards to Greetings Cards reveals the story of Valentines and how the company, a once major employer to the city, pioneered techniques in photography, illustration and print design.

Developed in collaboration with University of St Andrews and curatorial practice Panel, the exhibition features never before seen photographs alongside printing plates, historical postcards, company magazines, booklets and greetings cards from the James Valentine Photographic Collection.

The public enjoy a first look at the new exhibition.

Valentines, founded in 1825 in Dundee, utilised the rapid developments in photography, printing and tourism in the early 20th century to create a ground-breaking body of work and providing a significant contribution to how photography could be used commercially.

The exhibition includes new work from designer Maeve Redmond who has created a series of oversized postcards inspired by Valentines archive print collection, and a new film by Rob Kennedy revealing stories from individuals who worked at the Dundee based company from the 1950’s to the 1990’s.

More photographs from the exhibition preview taken by our photographer Mhairi Edwards.

Exhibition pieces detailing the famous Dundee Arch.
Co-Curator Lucy McEachan and commissioned artist Maeve Redmond look through the exhibition from either side.
Former employee’s Bill Duff, Jan Sturrock, Jimmy Friel, Frances Connor and Andrew Valentine of the Valentine family.
The exhibition is held in the Michelin Design Gallery.
Former Lord Provost and former Valentines employee Bob Duncan at the exhibition.
The public enjoy a first look at the new exhibition and a trip down memory lane.
Some of the exhibition pieces from the archives.

Sincerely, Valentines – From Postcards to Greetings Cards is displayed in V&A Dundee’s Michelin Design Gallery from  2 July 2022 until 8 Jan 2023.

 

