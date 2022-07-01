Giant anteater fitted with glucose monitor arrives in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giant anteater fitted with glucose monitor arrives in Dundee

By Jake Keith
July 1 2022, 2.22pm Updated: July 1 2022, 5.47pm
Nala seen with her glucose patch at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.
Nala seen with her glucose patch at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

A diabetic giant anteater recently fitted with a glucose monitor has arrived at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

Nala, 17, who has been trained to receive insulin injections every day, is settling in to life in her new city with a male named Lucifer, aged 18.

She is thought to be the first anteater in the world to be diagnosed with diabetes.

Giant anteaters move from Edinburgh to Camperdown

The pair arrived from Edinburgh Zoo on Thursday, just days after Nala was given the remarkable treatment.

She shot to fame earlier this year after appearing on the BBC Scotland series, Inside the Zoo, exhibiting the same symptoms as people do.

Vets and keepers at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) noticed she was losing weight despite eating the same amount, or sometimes even more, than usual.

Nala wearing her glucose monitor at Edinburgh Zoo before her arrival in Dundee.

She was subsequently diagnosed with diabetes and this week was fitted with a blood glucose monitor usually used on humans, which was donated by Dexcom.

The condition is known to occur in domestic cats, dogs and in tamandua (another type of anteater) in the wild but no other cases have been reported in giant anteaters.

Giant anteaters numbers ‘vulnerable’

Giant anteaters are native to Central and South America and are classed as a vulnerable species by The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Only about 5,000 remain in the wild.

They use their strong sense of smell and two-foot tongue to seek out and eat more than 30,000 ants and termites every day.

The anteaters arrived in Dundee on Thursday.

But rather than ants, they will be fed a special insectivore diet while in the care of Camperdown staff, consisting of insect meal, poultry protein, and fish oil.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “Camperdown Wildlife Centre is delighted to receive these giant anteaters, Nala and Lucifer.

“It’s always exciting to house new animals and these are particularly special as they are a uniquely evolved species linked to their own habitat and visiting them will allow appreciation of the diversity of animals from all over the world and the important conservation work that we continue to do.”

