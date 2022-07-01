Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store

By James Simpson
July 1 2022, 5.19pm
Police are linking a break-in at the Scotmid in Invergowrie to a van theft at a Dundee garage.
Police are linking a van stolen from a Dundee garage with a break-in at a shop just outside the city.

Scotmid in Invergowrie was targeted for a second time in a month on Wednesday morning.

Scotmid on Main Street, Invergowrie.

Police Scotland confirmed this week’s incident at the Main Street store is being linked with a break-in at Halfords Autocentre Dundee.

The garage was targeted at around 2.30am before a silver Volkswagen Crafter, registration GF70 XRV, was stolen.

Just over an hour later police received a report that Scotmid just west of the city had been broken into.

A spokeswoman for Scotmid confirmed they were assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

It comes just over two weeks after the store was targeted on June 14.

The recent attacks have been causing some concern for local business owners.

Amar Salimi, who owns Azaad takeaway on Main Street said he was “shocked” by the recent crimes.

‘Frightening the village’

The 38-year-old told The Courier an empty unit which he also owns, was “ram-raided” on June 22.

Amar Salimi.

Amar said: “I was shocked to hear the Scotmid has been hit again this week.

“The shop next door to the Azaad was ram-raided last week.

“When I got the call to say I’d been broken into I assumed it was the Azaad.

“It was the empty unit which was previously a convenience store.

“It has been shut for over a year now, there was literally nothing in it.

“Neighbours said a vehicle reversed back three times into the shop.

“There was significant damage caused to the front.

“It has been boarded up just now but we are looking to turn it into a dessert parlour.

“There is a good community here but I’d imagine incidents of this nature are frightening the village.

“It has all happened in such a short space of time.”

Police Scotland

Police Scotland confirmed the incident at Amar’s empty unit is still under investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 4am on Wednesday June 22 to a report of car reversing into a premises on Main Street, Invergowrie.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scotmid spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that there was a break in at our store on Main Street, Invergowrie earlier this week, and we are now supporting the police with their ongoing investigation.”

