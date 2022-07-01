Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are linking a van stolen from a Dundee garage with a break-in at a shop just outside the city.

Scotmid in Invergowrie was targeted for a second time in a month on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed this week’s incident at the Main Street store is being linked with a break-in at Halfords Autocentre Dundee.

The garage was targeted at around 2.30am before a silver Volkswagen Crafter, registration GF70 XRV, was stolen.

Just over an hour later police received a report that Scotmid just west of the city had been broken into.

A spokeswoman for Scotmid confirmed they were assisting police with the ongoing investigation.

It comes just over two weeks after the store was targeted on June 14.

The recent attacks have been causing some concern for local business owners.

Amar Salimi, who owns Azaad takeaway on Main Street said he was “shocked” by the recent crimes.

‘Frightening the village’

The 38-year-old told The Courier an empty unit which he also owns, was “ram-raided” on June 22.

Amar said: “I was shocked to hear the Scotmid has been hit again this week.

“The shop next door to the Azaad was ram-raided last week.

“When I got the call to say I’d been broken into I assumed it was the Azaad.

“It was the empty unit which was previously a convenience store.

“It has been shut for over a year now, there was literally nothing in it.

“Neighbours said a vehicle reversed back three times into the shop.

“There was significant damage caused to the front.

“It has been boarded up just now but we are looking to turn it into a dessert parlour.

“There is a good community here but I’d imagine incidents of this nature are frightening the village.

“It has all happened in such a short space of time.”

Police Scotland

Police Scotland confirmed the incident at Amar’s empty unit is still under investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 4am on Wednesday June 22 to a report of car reversing into a premises on Main Street, Invergowrie.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scotmid spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that there was a break in at our store on Main Street, Invergowrie earlier this week, and we are now supporting the police with their ongoing investigation.”