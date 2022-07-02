Police launch appeal for missing teenager with links to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing teenager who has connections to the Dundee area.

Cameron Lee Mackenzie, 15, was last seen in the Methven Street area of Clydebank at around 11am on Thursday.

He is described as 6ft tall with short brown hair.

The teenager was wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers when he went missing.

Police Scotland are urging the public to come forward with information.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 15-year-old was last seen in Methven Street, Clydebank around 11am on Thursday.

“Cameron is described as being around 6ft tall with short brown hair.

“When last seen he was wearing a black Nike zipper with a hood, grey jogging trousers and black Nike shoes.

“Cameron has connections to the Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and Dundee areas.

“We are keen to trace Cameron and are appealing for the help of the public.

“If anyone who has seen Cameron or has any information on his whereabouts, contact us.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2765 of June 30, 2022.”