Police launch appeal to trace missing Dundee teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police launch appeal to trace missing Dundee teenager

By Hannah Ballantyne
July 3 2022, 8.41am Updated: July 3 2022, 9.36am
Teenager Courtney Watson has gone missing in Dundee.
Courtney Watson has gone missing in Dundee. Photo: Police Scotland.

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing teenager in Dundee.

Courtney Watson, 16, disappeared from her home in the Glenconner Drive area of the city on Friday morning.

The teen is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long black hair.

When she went missing she was wearing a black hooded jacket, black leggings, a black puffer Gillet with white/peach coloured trainers.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Dundee are appealing for help to trace Courtney Watson who has been reported missing.

“Courtney was last seen about 10.30am on Friday, in the Glenconner Drive area of Dundee.

“Courtney is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long black hair and when last seen was wearing black hoody, black puffer Gillet, black leggings and white/peach coloured training shoes.

“Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. Ref PS- 20220601-4321″

What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier