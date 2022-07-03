Police launch appeal to trace missing Dundee teenager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to trace a missing teenager in Dundee.

Courtney Watson, 16, disappeared from her home in the Glenconner Drive area of the city on Friday morning.

The teen is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long black hair.

When she went missing she was wearing a black hooded jacket, black leggings, a black puffer Gillet with white/peach coloured trainers.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Dundee are appealing for help to trace Courtney Watson who has been reported missing.

“Courtney was last seen about 10.30am on Friday, in the Glenconner Drive area of Dundee.

“Courtney is described as 5ft 2in tall, with long black hair and when last seen was wearing black hoody, black puffer Gillet, black leggings and white/peach coloured training shoes.

“Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers. Ref PS- 20220601-4321″