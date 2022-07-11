Dennis Feltham: Family’s tribute to DC Thomson veteran and dedicated Tay angler

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dennis Feltham, who for three decades was one of the public faces of DC Thomson publications, has died aged 75.

He was a circulation representative visiting newsagents and other retail outlets across Tayside and Fife.

Dennis was born in London but spent most of his life in the Dundee area, where his mother came from.

Angling

Outside work he was a member of Lochee Angling Club and regularly fished beats on the Tay near Caputh and Dunkeld.

His wife, Catherine, said she is cooperating with fellow anglers to have Dennis’s ashes scattered on one of the Tay beats.

Dennis Graham Feltham was born in London in 1946.

His father, Denis, had joined the Somerset Light Infantry but had gone on to serve as a paratrooper during the Second World War.

His mother Margaret Cuthill, was the daughter of an Angus gamekeeper, who had met her future husband when she served in the army in London during the war.

Career begins

Dennis was educated in London and on leaving school, began work in an office responsible for museum administration.

Not long after, his parents moved to Dundee where his father worked in the Invercarse and Queen’s hotels, and his mother modelled and worked in sales in Draffens department store.

Industry

Dennis began work in the offices of jute firm Sidlaw Industries, married Eleanor and had two children, Morag and Stephen.

The couple late divorced and in 1988, Dennis married Catherine.

She said: “Dennis was never too settled in the office at the jute works. He wanted to be out on the factory floor because he was a people person.”

In the late 1970s, he joined publisher DC Thomson and worked in a people-focused job as a circulation representative, working with retailers who stocked the firm’s publications.

On the road

His daughter, Morag Macpherson said: “Dad had a great rapport with the vendors in Dundee and surrounding areas.

“In the early days, dad had a typewriter which he would sit in the car with and type up his daily reports.

“When DC Thomson introduced laptops it took him a while to get to grips with it but he managed to learn the basics in order to submit his reports.

“Dad enjoyed his time at DC Thomson and was highly respected by many.

“He couldn’t go anywhere without bumping into someone he knew.”

In later years, Dennis and Catherine moved to the Carse of Gowrie.

Football fan

Catherine said: “Dennis was a great follower of Wolverhampton Wanderers and enjoyed visiting the pub in Inchture on a Friday afternoon where he had a bet on the fortunes of Wolves with a friend.

“He loved fishing and had started fishing in the Thames with a rod when he lived in London.

“When he moved here, that developed into a love of fly fishing on the Tay. He tied his own flies and had a large collection of rods.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.