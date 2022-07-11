Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves two people near castle in late-night rescue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people were pulled from the water near Broughty Castle on Sunday during a late-night rescue by lifeboat crews.

The inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched after a call for help shortly after 9pm, with the three-person crew reaching them within minutes.

The two men, both in their 20s, were in the water just off Broughty Castle, enjoying the sunny weather.

Broughty Ferry’s ILB helm Craig Johnston told The Courier: “They were enjoying the weather and one of them had went out swimming and got swept out by the tide.

Man rescued hundreds of yards from shore

“The man that was in the water was a few hundreds yards from shore and getting swept out the way. So it was definitely one life saved and another rescued.”

The second man had made it back to the shore after finding it too difficult to reach the other person.

Both men were assessed at the scene by the lifeboat crew and rescuers from the Coastguard before being passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Swimmers are advised to steer clear of the water around the castle due to strong currents and there have been numerous rescues in the area in recent years.

Broughty Ferry RNLI used the incident to warn of the hidden dangers in open water and rivers around the local coastline.

Safety reminder

A spokesperson said: “We would like to remind everyone that the waters and rivers around our coastlines can have a lot of hidden dangers including fast-moving tidal currents which can very easily catch even experienced swimmers out.

“If you wish to swim in the open water please take the opportunity to swim within the marked area on Broughty Ferry Beach, which is currently manned by lifeguards from RNLI Lifeguards Scotland between the hours of 10am to 6pm daily.”