Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves two people near castle in late-night rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry lifeboat saves two people near castle in late-night rescue

By Alasdair Clark
July 11 2022, 11.22am Updated: July 11 2022, 1.46pm
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
The crew reached the pair within minutes

Two people were pulled from the water near Broughty Castle on Sunday during a late-night rescue by lifeboat crews.

The inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched after a call for help shortly after 9pm, with the three-person crew reaching them within minutes.

The two men, both in their 20s, were in the water just off Broughty Castle, enjoying the sunny weather.

Broughty Ferry’s ILB helm Craig Johnston told The Courier: “They were enjoying the weather and one of them had went out swimming and got swept out by the tide.

Man rescued hundreds of yards from shore

“The man that was in the water was a few hundreds yards from shore and getting swept out the way. So it was definitely one life saved and another rescued.”

The second man had made it back to the shore after finding it too difficult to reach the other person.

Both men were assessed at the scene by the lifeboat crew and rescuers from the Coastguard before being passed to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Swimmers are advised to steer clear of the water around the castle due to strong currents and there have been numerous rescues in the area in recent years.

Broughty Ferry RNLI used the incident to warn of the hidden dangers in open water and rivers around the local coastline.

Safety reminder

A spokesperson said: “We would like to remind everyone that the waters and rivers around our coastlines can have a lot of hidden dangers including fast-moving tidal currents which can very easily catch even experienced swimmers out.

“If you wish to swim in the open water please take the opportunity to swim within the marked area on Broughty Ferry Beach, which is currently manned by lifeguards from RNLI Lifeguards Scotland between the hours of 10am to 6pm daily.”

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew rescue trio trapped on castle rocks

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier