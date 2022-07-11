Council reveals rising cost of repairs to faulty pipework at Dundee House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council reveals rising cost of repairs to faulty pipework at Dundee House

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 11 2022, 6.45pm Updated: July 11 2022, 6.54pm
The heating system at Dundee House needs a major overhaul.
The heating system at Dundee House needs a major overhaul.

The cost of repairing faulty pipework at Dundee City Council’s headquarters has risen to almost £1.5million – around £500,000 more than the original estimate.

The work is needed after 80 radiators sprung leaks at Dundee House as part of a major failure of the building’s heating system.

A new report by Dundee City Council reveals the work will now cost just over £1.47m

The hike in cost comes hard on the heels of the recently announced rise in cost to carry out repairs at the city’s Olympia swimming pools – from £4.5m to £6.1m.

Other council properties could be affected

Announcing the rise, the local authority says it is to carry out surveys of other council properties that could be affected by the same issues.

A report will be taken back to councillors for consideration in due course.

It’s expected work will be carried out on Dundee House during the summer.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “In March the city development committee agreed to carry out a remedial programme of works to the heating installation in Dundee House costing in the region of £1 to £1.2m.

“In preparation for these works, which were contained within the budget, intrusive surveys identified that the chilled water pipework serving the mechanical equipment also used thin walled carbon steel.

Repairs to pipework at Dundee House will cost ££1,475,942.65.

“To safeguard and prevent any future reactive repairs, work to replace it is being carried out concurrently with the replacement of the heating pipework to minimise disruption.”

The additional £280,943 to carry out this work is said to be contained within the existing capital plan, which consists of funding for major building work.

The spokesman added: “The city development committee agreed that a further report would be submitted for members to consider following the review of installations across the property portfolio which will be brought forward in due course.”

Dundee Labour leader, Councillor Kevin Keenan, said he wanted reassurances that the money to be spent on Dundee House would end the problem once and for all.

Mr Keenan said: “We are looking at yet another project where the cost of repair work has risen.

Kevin Keenan.

“This follows the £1.6m increase in repairs to Olympia. We cannot keep spending this kind of money on repairs to properties.

“If this money is to be spent on Dundee House is has to fix the problem completely.

“I am also keen to get the report back on further council properties where there could be similar issues.

“We have no desire to keep spending money on these kind of repairs.”

What has caused the heating problem?

Repairs are needed because of the type of pipework used during the construction of Dundee House between 2009 and 2011, which cost £34m.

The pipes – make of thin-walled carbon steel – have corroded, leading to six failures and 80 radiators leaking at “random” points throughout the building.

Robin Presswood, executive director of city development, says the “premature” failure of this type of pipework has been found in NHS and university buildings across the UK, including during the construction of Belfast Royal Infirmary in 2013.

NHS Wales has also highlighted the issue to other British boards.

He said the material was widely specified and increasingly installed across the industry after its introduction in the late 1990s as it offered health and safety, cost and programming benefits over previously favoured alternatives.

