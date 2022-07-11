Council reveals rising cost of repairs to faulty pipework at Dundee House

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cost of repairing faulty pipework at Dundee City Council’s headquarters has risen to almost £1.5million – around £500,000 more than the original estimate.

The work is needed after 80 radiators sprung leaks at Dundee House as part of a major failure of the building’s heating system.

A new report by Dundee City Council reveals the work will now cost just over £1.47m

The hike in cost comes hard on the heels of the recently announced rise in cost to carry out repairs at the city’s Olympia swimming pools – from £4.5m to £6.1m.

Other council properties could be affected

Announcing the rise, the local authority says it is to carry out surveys of other council properties that could be affected by the same issues.

A report will be taken back to councillors for consideration in due course.

It’s expected work will be carried out on Dundee House during the summer.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “In March the city development committee agreed to carry out a remedial programme of works to the heating installation in Dundee House costing in the region of £1 to £1.2m.

“In preparation for these works, which were contained within the budget, intrusive surveys identified that the chilled water pipework serving the mechanical equipment also used thin walled carbon steel.

“To safeguard and prevent any future reactive repairs, work to replace it is being carried out concurrently with the replacement of the heating pipework to minimise disruption.”

The additional £280,943 to carry out this work is said to be contained within the existing capital plan, which consists of funding for major building work.

The spokesman added: “The city development committee agreed that a further report would be submitted for members to consider following the review of installations across the property portfolio which will be brought forward in due course.”

Dundee Labour leader, Councillor Kevin Keenan, said he wanted reassurances that the money to be spent on Dundee House would end the problem once and for all.

Mr Keenan said: “We are looking at yet another project where the cost of repair work has risen.

“This follows the £1.6m increase in repairs to Olympia. We cannot keep spending this kind of money on repairs to properties.

“If this money is to be spent on Dundee House is has to fix the problem completely.

“I am also keen to get the report back on further council properties where there could be similar issues.

“We have no desire to keep spending money on these kind of repairs.”

What has caused the heating problem?

Repairs are needed because of the type of pipework used during the construction of Dundee House between 2009 and 2011, which cost £34m.

The pipes – make of thin-walled carbon steel – have corroded, leading to six failures and 80 radiators leaking at “random” points throughout the building.

Robin Presswood, executive director of city development, says the “premature” failure of this type of pipework has been found in NHS and university buildings across the UK, including during the construction of Belfast Royal Infirmary in 2013.

NHS Wales has also highlighted the issue to other British boards.

He said the material was widely specified and increasingly installed across the industry after its introduction in the late 1990s as it offered health and safety, cost and programming benefits over previously favoured alternatives.