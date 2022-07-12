Broughty Ferry clean up under way after ‘mass brawl’ at beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council workers are cleaning up after a ‘mass brawl’ in Broughty Ferry on Monday evening involving dozens of youngsters.

Rubbish dumped in flower planters and on Brook Street is being cleared up as police inquiries into the incident continue.

Despite rumours circulating, it us understood police have received no reports of anyone being stabbed.

Witnesses say they believed as many as 100 teens were involved.

Police probe ongoing after Broughty Ferry beach brawl

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following a large disturbance last night.

“Around 6.45pm police were called to a report of a disturbance at Broughty Ferry and inquiries are ongoing.”

Locals had taken to social media to complain they had been forced to leave the beach because of “steaming drunk” youngsters.

One witness told The Courier: “I went to the beach tonight with my two little girls and my partner and while we were there there were multiple groups off youths.

“I reckon there must have been over 100, aged between around 12 to 18.

“They started running, shouting, scrapping and fighting.

“This went on from the moment we arrived until the moment we left.

“We actually witnessed them all fighting, throwing bottles and someone said weapons were involved.

“There were a lot of young people injured. Young children were crying because they were so scared – it was just awful.”

Police Scotland have been asked for details on arrests following the incident.