New colourful science-based mural brightens up Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new mural celebrating Dundee’s connection to science is brightening up Stobswell’s Craigie Street.

The mural, which was painted by artist Lewi Quinn, has now been completed and unveiled to the public.

The painter created the piece in collaboration with a number of public bodies in the city.

Street art group Open/Close, Dundee City Council, community group Stobswell Forum and Dundee University’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research (WCAIR) have all been involved.

It is the second mural to be painted in Craigie Street, with another by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley just a few doors down.

Stobswell street art could ‘inspire next generation of scientists’

Lewi said: “It was a privilege to be chosen to collaborate with Open/Close, DCC, Stobswell forum and WCAIR on this project.

“Seeing the work of WCAIR at their labs in Dundee, and learning about their ethos of equality was inspirational.

“Hopefully the mural can inspire Dundee’s next generation of scientists or artists.

“Spending time in Stobswell was really fantastic, we had some great cheerleaders from the assisted living home whenever they passed by, they were all really enthusiastic about the new painting on their building.

“Everyone was very welcoming and encouraging with their words.

“Thank you to everyone involved and all the residents who I’ll miss now I’m away.”