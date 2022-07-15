New colourful science-based mural brightens up Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New colourful science-based mural brightens up Dundee street

By Poppy Watson and Matteo Bell
July 15 2022, 5.22pm Updated: July 15 2022, 5.22pm
New mural in Craigie Street, Stobswell.
New mural in Craigie Street, Stobswell.

A new mural celebrating Dundee’s connection to science is brightening up Stobswell’s Craigie Street.

The mural, which was painted by artist Lewi Quinn, has now been completed and unveiled to the public.

The painter created the piece in collaboration with a number of public bodies in the city.

After the mural was painted by Lewi.

Street art group Open/Close, Dundee City Council, community group Stobswell Forum and Dundee University’s Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research (WCAIR) have all been involved.

It is the second mural to be painted in Craigie Street, with another by Kirkcaldy artist Lauren Morsley just a few doors down.

Stobswell street art could ‘inspire next generation of scientists’

Lewi said: “It was a privilege to be chosen to collaborate with Open/Close, DCC, Stobswell forum and WCAIR on this project.

“Seeing the work of WCAIR at their labs in Dundee, and learning about their ethos of equality was inspirational.

“Hopefully the mural can inspire Dundee’s next generation of scientists or artists.

The project aims to celebrate Dundee’s connection to science.

“Spending time in Stobswell was really fantastic, we had some great cheerleaders from the assisted living home whenever they passed by, they were all really enthusiastic about the new painting on their building.

“Everyone was very welcoming and encouraging with their words.

“Thank you to everyone involved and all the residents who I’ll miss now I’m away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]