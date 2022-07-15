‘Genius’: Snooker fan on wrong end of 147 from idol Ronnie O’Sullivan at Dundee event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

‘Genius’: Snooker fan on wrong end of 147 from idol Ronnie O’Sullivan at Dundee event

By Ben MacDonald
July 15 2022, 2.39pm Updated: July 15 2022, 4.32pm
Ray has his photo taken with Ronnie O'Sullivan prior to their match. Picture: Alison Purvis
Ray has his photo taken with Ronnie O'Sullivan prior to their match. Picture: Alison Purvis

A snooker fan says he has no regrets after being on the wrong end of a 147 break by reigning world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at a Dundee event.

Ray Gardiner, 48, travelled from Aberdeen to the City of Discovery on Sunday for the exhibition with the sport’s biggest star.

Held at the Gardyne Theatre over two evenings, lucky players and punters either qualified or paid to play one frame against ‘Rocket’ Ronnie.

Hopes O’Sullivan would have ‘bad day’

But Ray’s dreams of making his mark on the table were swiftly killed off.

The fabrication boss said: “I watched some of the other guys who were taking part, one had a highest break of 137 and there were some semi-professionals.

“But when I watched these guys only getting one or two points, I knew I had no chance.

“It was just a bit of fun for me.

Ronnie O’Sullivan pots the black at the Dundee event to secure a maximum 147 break.

“When you’re playing a man like that, someone who has played 50 frames at these events held in the area and has won them all, you’d hope he was having a bad day to have any chance of beating him.

“The guy is a genius and I hope he goes on to win more World Championships.”

What is a 147 in snooker?

Seven-time world champ O’Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the greatest – and most naturally gifted – players in the game’s history.

The maximum break possible – providing the other player hasn’t fouled before the break begins – in a game of snooker is 147 and is secured when a player pots all 15 red balls and 15 blacks for 120 points.

This is followed by potting the six coloured balls for a further 27 points.

Ray broke by playing the first shot but did not pot any balls, leaving O’Sullivan to step in and clear the table.

He said his partner had surprised him by booking tickets for the event, which was organised by Shotz Pool and Snooker owners Ryan and Marc Fleming.

‘The Rocket’ won his seventh World Championship at The Crucible Theatre in May.

He said: “It was my other half, Alison, who organised it. She saw a post on Facebook and decided to book a place for me.

“I don’t really play much these days. I used to play a bit in my younger days but I’m not very good. I’m fortunate to have a snooker table at home and I invite friends over to play now and again. Alison organised it and I couldn’t say no.”

No need to prepare

When asked if he dedicated more hours to prepare for his match against The Rocket, Ray said: “To be honest, not really.

“A couple of friends came round but I know that I would have had no chance against Ronnie, the man is a genius.”

O’Sullivan, who holds the world record for the fastest 147 break at five minutes and eight seconds, took just under seven minutes to clear the table at the event.

VIDEO – Ronnie O’Sullivan’s 147 against Ray

Ronnie "the Rocket" O'Sullivan Maximum 147 break at the Gardyne Theatre in 6 minutes and 50 seconds

Posted by Craig Anderson on Sunday, 10 July 2022

Ray, who spends his spare time breeding Aberdeen Angus pedigree cattle, got the opportunity to have a chat with Ronnie during the event.

He said: “I spoke to him briefly during the interval and got him to sign a photo and write ‘147’ on them.

A shared passion

“He’s a passionate runner and I used to run quite a lot when I was younger but my knees are done nowadays.

“I mentioned his running and I saw that his eyes lit up a little.

“I said that if he is ever up in Aberdeenshire, he should try the Balmoral 10K which is one of the trickiest runs I’ve done and he said he probably will.

“He didn’t say a lot but it’s probably because he had to go through a certain number of people and he would have been focused on the job.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Although he suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the man currently ranked the best in the world, Ray would jump at the opportunity of facing another professional.

He said: “I’d definitely do it again and maybe get the chance of potting a ball or two.

“One of the other players said that he’d have loved to have been against Ronnie hitting a 147.

“Once it went on, I did feel like a bit of a plonker but this is the man who has won seven world championships.

“It was a magical experience.”

Teen snooker star from Fife shines against Ronnie O’Sullivan in Dundee

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]