UK Heatwave: Amber weather warning of extreme heat in Tayside and Fife

Temperatures could hit up to 29ºC in Tayside and Fife as a weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across Monday and Tuesday.

Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife could be hotter than Hawaii early this week as record temperatures are set to be hit.

It comes as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning across most of the UK for Monday and Tuesday as the UK faces a heatwave.

According to experts, a hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday leading to “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.

Amber warning of extreme heat affecting Central, Tayside & Fife https://t.co/OwRmGZpXI3 pic.twitter.com/MyY6fkKg0M — Met Office – E Scotland (@metofficeEScot) July 17, 2022

The warning states: “After a very warm night, hot weather, already under way across other parts of England and Wales is expected to develop more widely across Wales, southwest and northern England, plus parts of southern and southeastern Scotland.

“Some exceptionally high temperatures are possible, both by day and by night, for Monday and Tuesday.”

Monday

Temperatures could reach up to a maximum of 28ºC across Tayside and Fife on Monday following a dry and bright evening on Sunday.

Sunday evening will see a minimum temperature of 14ºC leading into a lovely day of warm or hot sunshine with mainly light or moderate winds.

Tuesday

Tuesday could see Courier country hotter than most parts of Hawaii with a maximum temperature of 29ºC.

Experts say it will be “very hot and sunny” throughout most of the day.

Conditions are expected to breakdown overnight, according to the Met Office, leading to potential thunder on Wednesday, with cooler and cloudier conditions.

Hottest day of the year

The heatwave could see Tuesday being to hottest day of the year in Tayside and Fife.

Locals have been enjoying the good weather throughout July so far, with many taking the opportunity to visit beaches and parks to bask in the sunshine.

But those looking to cool off in the water to escape the heat are being warned by safety expects to take precaution when adventuring out in open water.

Amber weather warning

The Met Office issued the first ever UK red warning for extreme heat on Friday with temperatures expected to hit 40°C in large parts of England early this week.

A list of advice has been issued for those vulnerable to extreme heat during the heatwave.

The warning read: “The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat related illnesses.”

Those affected are being told that some changes may need to be made in working practices and daily routines throughout the heatwave.

People are also being reminded that the Government advise is to call 999 in emergencies only and seek advice from 111 in non-emergency situations.

Homes and businesses could also be impacted in the heat as the Met Office has warned that there may be an increased chance that heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, leading to localised power cuts and loss of other services.

There may also be some problems to road, rail and air travel, leading to prolonged delays.