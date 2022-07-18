David Hughes: Man dies at Dundee hospital weeks after last-minute wedding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A terminally-ill man who married his partner in a last-minute wedding at Roxburgh House in Dundee has died.

David Hughes was a palliative care patient at the Royal Victoria Hospital, after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in March.

The 64-year-old’s story touched everyone’s hearts after he married his partner, Kathleen Hughes-Murray, in a whirlwind wedding at Roxburghe House on June 16 – which NHS staff organised in less than 24 hours.

The couple had planned to get married on June 25 but with David’s declining health, staff at the unit suggested that they move their wedding day up.

Both nurse Dawn Chaplin and ward clerk Pamela Massie pulled out all the stops to make the day happen, preparing a wedding complete with balloons, flowers, prosecco, sandwiches, cake and an altar.

Paying tribute to her husband, his wife Kathleen, 57, said: “He was an amazing man that touched a lot of people’s hearts.

David ‘sadly missed’

“He is already very sadly missed.

“I want to thank all those involved in our civil partnership and the support and kindness from staff, especially Pam.

“She is an asset to the NHS and made our journey more capable with her sense of humour and natural human kindness.

“Also a big thank you to all the organisation that contributed to making our day even more special.

“These acts of kindness make the world of difference.

“It helps you believe others are thinking of you.

“So thank you all.”