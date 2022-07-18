David Hughes: Man dies at Dundee hospital weeks after last-minute wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Hughes: Man dies at Dundee hospital weeks after last-minute wedding

By Chloe Burrell
July 18 2022, 1.08pm Updated: July 18 2022, 2.39pm
David Hughes and Kathleen Hughes-Murray on their wedding day.
David Hughes and Kathleen Hughes-Murray on their wedding day.

A terminally-ill man who married his partner in a last-minute wedding at Roxburgh House in Dundee has died.

David Hughes was a palliative care patient at the Royal Victoria Hospital, after being diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in March.

The 64-year-old’s story touched everyone’s hearts after he married his partner, Kathleen Hughes-Murray, in a whirlwind wedding at Roxburghe House on June 16 – which NHS staff organised in less than 24 hours.

David and and Kathleen cutting their wedding cake.
David and and Kathleen cutting their wedding cake.

The couple had planned to get married on June 25 but with David’s declining health, staff at the unit suggested that they move their wedding day up.

Both nurse Dawn Chaplin and ward clerk Pamela Massie pulled out all the stops to make the day happen, preparing a wedding complete with balloons, flowers, prosecco, sandwiches, cake and an altar.

Paying tribute to her husband, his wife Kathleen, 57, said: “He was an amazing man that touched a lot of people’s hearts.

David ‘sadly missed’

“He is already very sadly missed.

“I want to thank all those involved in our civil partnership and the support and kindness from staff, especially Pam.

“She is an asset to the NHS and made our journey more capable with her sense of humour and natural human kindness.

David and Kathleen married in the Sanctuary within Roxburghe House.

“Also a big thank you to all the organisation that contributed to making our day even more special.

“These acts of kindness make the world of difference.

“It helps you believe others are thinking of you.

“So thank you all.”

