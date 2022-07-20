Paloma Faith and Simply Red: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Paloma Faith and Simply Red: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens gigs

By Poppy Watson
July 20 2022, 10.51am Updated: July 20 2022, 12.05pm
Paloma Faith and Simply Red will perform at Slessor Gardens this weekend.
Dundee is gearing up for a packed weekend of music with Simply Red and Paloma Faith both set to perform waterfront concerts.

The pop favourites are due to headline Sunset Live, a two-day music festival at Slessor Gardens, alongside a host of impressive support acts.

Simply Red will perform on Saturday, followed by Paloma Faith on Sunday, with gates opening for each show at 4pm.

Not only can you still get your hands on tickets for the gigs, but a series of deals have been launched.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the long-awaited concerts.

Getting to Slessor Gardens amid road closures

A series of road closures and traffic diversions will be in place at Slessor Gardens and in the city centre.

Nearby roads will be closed on the days of the gigs, while others will be shut for 10 days to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

City centre buses will be running as normal but some will be diverted, with bus stops relocated to Ward Road, Seagate, Seagate Bus Station and Commercial Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Paloma Faith will return to Scotland in July for a performance in Dundee
Paloma Faith. Image: Andy Thorn.

Trains will be running as normal as the Scotrail pay dispute is resolved, although the last trains leaving Dundee train station are expected to be busy.

The council has warned travellers to leave extra time and book tickets in advance.

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures ahead of the concerts.

Dundee City Council has announced a series of road closures and traffic diversions.

Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction) will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 2am, along with these closures:

The following roads will be closed on Saturday July 23 (2pm to 3am) and Sunday July 24 (2pm to 3am):

  • Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)
  • Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)
  • Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street

The following roads will be closed from Monday July 18 to Thursday July 28:

  • South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)
  • Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)
  • Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)

How’s the weather looking?

The forecast from the Met Office suggests revellers will enjoy temperatures of up to 19°C on Saturday and 20°C on Sunday.

Saturday is predicted to be cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain throughout the day.

It will be largely cloudy for Sunday’s concert too, with some light showers by lunchtime.

Who are the support acts?

Support acts for the concerts were revealed last month.

Simply Red’s audience will be warmed up soul superstar Mica Paris, who released her eighth studio album Gospel in 2020.

Mica Paris will support Simply Red on Saturday July 23.

Paloma Faith will be joined by three acts, including London-based Zak Abel, who is currently supporting Diana Ross on her UK tour.

She will also be accompanied by Irish folk-rock band Hermitage Green and Lucy Spraggan, who rose to fame while on the X Factor 10 years ago.

What will they be playing?

Slessor Gardens is the second stop on Simply Red’s Blue Eyed Soul tour, which promises “all the hits” live.

The band, with lead singer Mick Hucknall, started out together more than 35 years ago.

Revellers at Summer Sessions in Slessor Gardens.

Meanwhile, Double platinum and Brit award-winning artist Paloma Faith will perform an array of hits on her The Age of Optimism summer tour.

Songs include Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby as well as new songs from her fifth studio album Infinite Things.

How much are tickets?

A two day ticket for Sunset Live festival – which will get you in to both Simply Red and Paloma Faith – is available for £49 on itison.

But if you can’t spare an entire weekend, a range of Saturday and Sunday tickets are also available.

Simply Red

A general admission standing ticket is £47.60, or £58.80 for early entry into the concert arena 15 minutes before main gates open.

A gold standing ticket, which gives concert goers exclusive access to the gold enclosure area in front of the stage, can be snatched up for £64.40, or £75.60 for early entry.

A gold plus standing ticket is £89.60, which includes access to the gold enclosure, a dedicated bar and toilets, as well as early entry into the concert arena.

Simply Red. Image: Liz Hobbs.

Paloma Faith

General admission standing tickets are going for £44.25 each, or £55.45 for those wanting to get into the main area 15 minutes early.

A gold standing ticket is available for £61.60, or £72.80 for early entry.

A gold plus standing ticket can be bought for £89.60.

Like the day before, a gold plus standing ticket gives ticket-holders access to the gold enclosure, dedicated bar and toilets and early entry into the concert arena.

Banned items

Organisers say no food or drink can be brought in to the venue, though a
doctor’s note will permit products required for medical conditions, while cups or water will be available for free.

Prohibited items include chairs, gazebos, picnic blankets, tents, professional cameras, drugs, flares, glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance).

Bags larger than the size of an A4 sheet of paper will not be permitted.

No dogs are permitted, except assistance dogs.

What food and drink will be on offer?

There will be a large selection of caterers and bars selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and food.

All bars will be operating a token system, with tokens available to purchase from booths situated around the concert arena.

Gig-goers will need to purchase tokens before heading to the bars.

Card payment facilities will also be in place across food and drink outlets.

Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront concerts?

