Paloma Faith and Simply Red: All you need to know for Slessor Gardens gigs

Dundee is gearing up for a packed weekend of music with Simply Red and Paloma Faith both set to perform waterfront concerts.

The pop favourites are due to headline Sunset Live, a two-day music festival at Slessor Gardens, alongside a host of impressive support acts.

Simply Red will perform on Saturday, followed by Paloma Faith on Sunday, with gates opening for each show at 4pm.

Not only can you still get your hands on tickets for the gigs, but a series of deals have been launched.

We have a full guide with all you need to know about the long-awaited concerts.

Getting to Slessor Gardens amid road closures

A series of road closures and traffic diversions will be in place at Slessor Gardens and in the city centre.

Nearby roads will be closed on the days of the gigs, while others will be shut for 10 days to cover the set-up and dismantling of the stage and other facilities.

City centre buses will be running as normal but some will be diverted, with bus stops relocated to Ward Road, Seagate, Seagate Bus Station and Commercial Street on Saturday and Sunday.

Trains will be running as normal as the Scotrail pay dispute is resolved, although the last trains leaving Dundee train station are expected to be busy.

The council has warned travellers to leave extra time and book tickets in advance.

Dundee City Council has published a list of road closures ahead of the concerts.

Thomson Avenue (South Union Street to Dock Street/A92 junction) will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm until 2am, along with these closures:

The following roads will be closed on Saturday July 23 (2pm to 3am) and Sunday July 24 (2pm to 3am):

Dock Street (Commercial Street to Union Street)

Castle Street (Dock Street to Exchange Street)

Whitehall Crescent (Dock Street to Crichton Street

The following roads will be closed from Monday July 18 to Thursday July 28:

South Castle Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

South Crichton Street (Thomson Avenue to Riverside Esplanade)

Earl Grey Place West (South Union Street to South Crichton Street)

Earl Grey Place East (South Castle Street to end)

How’s the weather looking?

The forecast from the Met Office suggests revellers will enjoy temperatures of up to 19°C on Saturday and 20°C on Sunday.

Saturday is predicted to be cloudy, with a 10% chance of rain throughout the day.

It will be largely cloudy for Sunday’s concert too, with some light showers by lunchtime.

Who are the support acts?

Support acts for the concerts were revealed last month.

Simply Red’s audience will be warmed up soul superstar Mica Paris, who released her eighth studio album Gospel in 2020.

Paloma Faith will be joined by three acts, including London-based Zak Abel, who is currently supporting Diana Ross on her UK tour.

She will also be accompanied by Irish folk-rock band Hermitage Green and Lucy Spraggan, who rose to fame while on the X Factor 10 years ago.

What will they be playing?

Slessor Gardens is the second stop on Simply Red’s Blue Eyed Soul tour, which promises “all the hits” live.

The band, with lead singer Mick Hucknall, started out together more than 35 years ago.

Meanwhile, Double platinum and Brit award-winning artist Paloma Faith will perform an array of hits on her The Age of Optimism summer tour.

Songs include Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby as well as new songs from her fifth studio album Infinite Things.

How much are tickets?

A two day ticket for Sunset Live festival – which will get you in to both Simply Red and Paloma Faith – is available for £49 on itison.

But if you can’t spare an entire weekend, a range of Saturday and Sunday tickets are also available.

Simply Red

A general admission standing ticket is £47.60, or £58.80 for early entry into the concert arena 15 minutes before main gates open.

A gold standing ticket, which gives concert goers exclusive access to the gold enclosure area in front of the stage, can be snatched up for £64.40, or £75.60 for early entry.

A gold plus standing ticket is £89.60, which includes access to the gold enclosure, a dedicated bar and toilets, as well as early entry into the concert arena.

Paloma Faith

General admission standing tickets are going for £44.25 each, or £55.45 for those wanting to get into the main area 15 minutes early.

A gold standing ticket is available for £61.60, or £72.80 for early entry.

A gold plus standing ticket can be bought for £89.60.

Like the day before, a gold plus standing ticket gives ticket-holders access to the gold enclosure, dedicated bar and toilets and early entry into the concert arena.

Banned items

Organisers say no food or drink can be brought in to the venue, though a

doctor’s note will permit products required for medical conditions, while cups or water will be available for free.

Prohibited items include chairs, gazebos, picnic blankets, tents, professional cameras, drugs, flares, glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (including perfume/fragrance).

Bags larger than the size of an A4 sheet of paper will not be permitted.

No dogs are permitted, except assistance dogs.

What food and drink will be on offer?

There will be a large selection of caterers and bars selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks and food.

All bars will be operating a token system, with tokens available to purchase from booths situated around the concert arena.

Gig-goers will need to purchase tokens before heading to the bars.

Card payment facilities will also be in place across food and drink outlets.