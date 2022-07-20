Lochee pool closes due to technical issue, leaving nowhere for ‘fun swim’ in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochee swimming pool in Dundee is closed due to an unspecified ‘technical issue’.

Locals keen to cool off with a dip at the popular venue were disappointed to discover the closure on Wednesday morning.

It comes amid the long-term closure of the Olympia pool hall, which has been shuttered since October last year.

The Lochee closure means only lane swimming is available, leaving nowhere suitable for casual users, young children or less confident swimmers.

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s website says the pool is closed to the public due to a “technical issue”.

The Courier has asked for further information on the nature of the issue and confirmation of whether the pool is expected to re-open on Thursday.

Where can I swim in Dundee?

With Lochee and Olympia pools closed, no other family friendly council-run pools are open in Dundee on July 20.

Bookable lane swimming is available at Grove, Harris and St Paul’s leisure centres, but is only suitable for competent swimmers who can manage multiple lengths of the pool.