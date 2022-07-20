Lochee pool closes due to technical issue, leaving nowhere for ‘fun swim’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Lochee pool closes due to technical issue, leaving nowhere for ‘fun swim’ in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
July 20 2022, 12.19pm Updated: July 20 2022, 12.20pm
Lochee swimming pool
Lochee Swim and Sports Centre.

Lochee swimming pool in Dundee is closed due to an unspecified ‘technical issue’.

Locals keen to cool off with a dip at the popular venue were disappointed to discover the closure on Wednesday morning.

It comes amid the long-term closure of the Olympia pool hall, which has been shuttered since October last year.

Lochee swimming pool closed due to ‘technical issue’

The Lochee closure means only lane swimming is available, leaving nowhere suitable for casual users, young children or less confident swimmers.

Leisure and Culture Dundee’s website says the pool is closed to the public due to a “technical issue”.

The Courier has asked for further information on the nature of the issue and confirmation of whether the pool is expected to re-open on Thursday.

Where can I swim in Dundee?

With Lochee and Olympia pools closed, no other family friendly council-run pools are open in Dundee on July 20.

Bookable lane swimming is available at Grove, Harris and St Paul’s leisure centres, but is only suitable for competent swimmers who can manage multiple lengths of the pool.

7 Dundee swimming pools you can use while Olympia is closed

