Home News Dundee

Dundee band gear up for ‘biggest opportunity’ yet at major music festival

By Poppy Watson
July 27 2022, 5.45am
Dundee band The Medinas (left to right): Euan Scott, Goran Spasic, Cameron Neillie and Alex McNally.
The Medinas (left to right): Euan Scott, Goran Spasic, Cameron Neillie and Alex McNally.

An up-and-coming Dundee band say they are preparing for their “biggest opportunity” yet when they perform at a major Scottish music festival this week.

The Medinas will play at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in the Highlands.

The four-piece – singer Cameron Neillie, 20, lead guitarist Euan Scott, 21, drummer Alex McNally, 20, and bass guitarist Goran Spasic, 20 – met as students at Harris Academy. 

They have been writing music together since 2016 and have just released their new single Summertime on Spotify.

The band members met at Harris Academy.

The musicians have to fit band practice around their full-time jobs, with Cameron working in hospitality, Euan as a mechanic, Alex at BT and Goran in mental health nursing.

Alex said: “It can be difficult sometimes to get time to get together.

“Usually the only times we can really make it, with different shifts and stuff like that, is late at night down at DM Studio.

“We’ll finish a shift, then we’ll get out and practice from like 10pm until the early hours of the morning, just whenever we get a chance to get together.”

The Medinas say Belladrum is their “biggest opportunity” yet.

The Medinas have been invited to play Belladrum by Music Plus Scotland, a youth mentoring scheme they were part of.

The group previously performed at Tartan Heart Festival in 2018 on a smaller stage, and will now perform on the Bella Bar stage this weekend.

They have already made a name for themselves in their home city with performances at the likes of Beat Generator, Church and The Hunter S Thompson, while they have also supported fellow Dundonian Kyle Falconer.

Alex hopes the show at Belladrum – alongside stars like Nile Rodgers & Chic, Van Morrison and Emeli Sandé – can help catch the attention of a record label.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in 2019.
Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in 2019.

He said: “I would say this is the biggest opportunity that we’ve had so far.

“We can’t wait to get up and show people our music. We just love performing.

“We’ll be playing our new single Summertime, which we’re really excited about. It has had a lot of good response so far.

“We will be playing all our singles that we have on Spotify at the moment, plus new stuff as well, that’s not out yet.”

