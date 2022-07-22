Police chief insists Broughty Ferry ‘not a breeding ground for violence’ after youth disorder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The top police officer in Dundee has dismissed fears that Broughty Ferry has become a “breeding ground for violence”.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald spoke to The Courier following a spate of anti-social incidents during the school summer holidays.

Last week scores of youngsters descended on the beach at the Ferry and were involved in a brawl, while a police car was also vandalised.

It led to a debate about whether free bus passes for children were contributing to the problems.

But CI Fitzgerald, who has been in the role as Dundee area commander for 18 months, says he believes many youths are simply looking for a “positive experience” following Covid lockdowns.

He said: “Since the start of the school holidays we have seen persistently high numbers of children gravitating towards the Ferry.

“In terms of actual criminal activity it has been sporadic and low-level, without any serious injuries or violent crime reported.

“Since that incident last week we’ve maintained high-visibility patrols.

The vibe we are generally seeing is groups of youths probably experiencing a bit of independence post-Covid

“In terms of the atmosphere and behaviour down there we are seeing individuals sporadically being criminal or anti-social.

“However, the vibe we are generally seeing is groups of youths probably experiencing a bit of independence post-Covid.

“A lot of kids are potentially finding their feet and, generally speaking, are being respectful of other people who are using the area.

“The majority are looking for a positive experience in using these public spaces.”

Kids taken home and charged in front of parents

He continued: “We’ve tried to address any issues of friction and moved quickly to deal with specific offenders.

“Those who have broken the law have been taken home and charged in front of their parents and guardians.

“While doing so we’ve tried to educate these youngster on how they should be behaving in these public spaces.

“The engagement with parents and guardians has also been positive during these engagements.”

CI Fitzgerald says he is also aware of inaccurate information being shared online, with locals reporting a stabbing taking place in the Ferry on July 11.

He said: “I’m clear on that particular night that there was no serious violent crime reported to us.

“Throughout the week we have seen no report of a stabbing or any violent crime.

“Has the reporting on social media potentially impacted upon community sense of safety?

Police ‘not complacent’ on youth issues

“Yes it feasibly has, because the information that was initially put out there was untrue and inaccurate.

“People thinking a crime of that nature taking place near their homes would be concerned.

“It was important for us to get out realistic and honest information to the general public as quickly as possible.

“At this moment in time we certainly don’t have this notion that groups are using the Ferry as a breeding ground for violence.

“What I would say to the general public is there is absolutely no complacency on our part.

“We are aware of the potential risks of high numbers engaged in each other’s company, that’s why are our high-visibility patrols are in place.”