A90 reopens after man hit by vehicle near Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A90 near Dundee has reopened after a man was hit by a vehicle earlier on Friday morning.

The road was closed in both directions for around an hour on Friday at the Bullionfield Filling station in Invergowrie.

The northbound carriageway opened just after noon, while the southbound remained closed for over three hours until 2:40pm.

The condition of the man is not yet known. Police Scotland and Tayside Trauma Team have been approached for comment.

Diversions were put in place between Longforgan and Dundee and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called at around 11am on Friday to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle on the A90 near the Bullionfield Filling Station, Dundee.

❗️UPATE⌚️14:40 ✅CLEAR The Northbound and Southbound at #A90 Swallow Roundabout has been cleared and traffic is moving well. @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 22, 2022

“Officers are currently at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

Traffic Scotland asked drivers to use alternative routes where possible and to take care on approach to the area.

More to follow.