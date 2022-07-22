Fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee bin lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee bin lorry

By Emma Duncan
July 22 2022, 3.31pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.05pm
To go with story by James Simpson. HGV bin fire, Pitkerro Road, Dundee Picture shows; HGV Bin fire Pitkerro Road. Pitkerro Road, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 22/07/2022
To go with story by James Simpson. HGV bin fire, Pitkerro Road, Dundee Picture shows; HGV Bin fire Pitkerro Road. Pitkerro Road, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 22/07/2022

Fire crews have tackled a blaze in a Dundee bin lorry.

The vehicle caught fire at around 1.30pm on Pitkerro Road near Swannie Ponds.

Two appliances sent from the station at Kingsway to tackle the flames.

The fire has now been contained and crews have left the scene.

The bin lorry on fire near Swannie Ponds.

It is not known at this stage how the fire started in the Dundee City Council vehicle.

A pile of rubbish was left strewn across the road as the blaze was put out.

Onlooker Nicola Fraser said: “I was dropping my daughter off at the Boomerang Community Centre and saw the bin lorry at the traffic lights. It was working at the time.

Smoke billowing from the vehicle.

“I saw a little bit of smoke coming out of the back of it and my other half asked if I was going to phone the fire brigade.

“It then went from there up to the ponds. The smoke was getting a lot bigger by this point.

“Then the next minute two fire engines turned up and started emptying all of the rubbish on to the floor, it looks like it was the rubbish that caught fire.

‘There was rubbish lying everywhere’

“It looked like they got most of the fire out and police closed the road, which wasn’t surprising as there was rubbish lying everywhere.”

Brian Low, 66, was fishing nearby when the drama unfolded.

He said: “Fire engines came and tried to put it out but they had no luck, so tipped out the container of rubbish on to the road and hosed it down.

Crews at the scene.

“Then a crane appeared to clear up the rubbish. They all got out OK and nobody was injured.”

Another local added: “There were five council vans and maybe about 15 workers clearing up the rubbish.

“They were diverting traffic down Stobsmuir Road and there was a build-up of traffic.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “There were no injuries. The load from the lorry is being removed into a skip and transferred to Baldovie.

“We are looking into the cause of the fire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]