Fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee bin lorry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have tackled a blaze in a Dundee bin lorry.

The vehicle caught fire at around 1.30pm on Pitkerro Road near Swannie Ponds.

Two appliances sent from the station at Kingsway to tackle the flames.

The fire has now been contained and crews have left the scene.

It is not known at this stage how the fire started in the Dundee City Council vehicle.

A pile of rubbish was left strewn across the road as the blaze was put out.

Onlooker Nicola Fraser said: “I was dropping my daughter off at the Boomerang Community Centre and saw the bin lorry at the traffic lights. It was working at the time.

“I saw a little bit of smoke coming out of the back of it and my other half asked if I was going to phone the fire brigade.

“It then went from there up to the ponds. The smoke was getting a lot bigger by this point.

“Then the next minute two fire engines turned up and started emptying all of the rubbish on to the floor, it looks like it was the rubbish that caught fire.

‘There was rubbish lying everywhere’

“It looked like they got most of the fire out and police closed the road, which wasn’t surprising as there was rubbish lying everywhere.”

Brian Low, 66, was fishing nearby when the drama unfolded.

He said: “Fire engines came and tried to put it out but they had no luck, so tipped out the container of rubbish on to the road and hosed it down.

“Then a crane appeared to clear up the rubbish. They all got out OK and nobody was injured.”

Another local added: “There were five council vans and maybe about 15 workers clearing up the rubbish.

“They were diverting traffic down Stobsmuir Road and there was a build-up of traffic.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “There were no injuries. The load from the lorry is being removed into a skip and transferred to Baldovie.

“We are looking into the cause of the fire.”