Connor O’Dwyer: Search launched for missing Dundee teen

Police have launched an effort to trace missing Dundee teenager Connor O’Dwyer.
Officers are asking for the public to report any potential sightings of the 15-year-old, who has been missing from his home in the city’s Whitfield area since Tuesday.
Connor was last seen wearing a black padded jacket, black jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.
He is described as around 5ft 10in in height and of thin build with short brown hair.
Public appeal
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding his potential whereabouts or if you have seen him at any time since Tuesday afternoon, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.