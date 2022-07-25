New Dundee salon workers to be trained in mental health first aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee salon workers to be trained in mental health first aid

By Ben MacDonald
July 25 2022, 11.45am
Will MacPherson, who will run The Mantuary.
Will MacPherson, who will run The Mantuary.

Staff at a new male salon in Dundee will be trained to identify early signs of mental ill-health in their clients.

Workers at The Mantuary on Commercial Street will undertake mental health first aid training before its opening later this year

Owner Will MacPherson says he wants The Mantuary – which is taking over the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop – to be “somewhere for guys to go to relax and enjoy themselves”.

He said: “Mental health is such a big thing.

How The Mantuary is expected to look.

“Our staff will have the time to pick up on things. I’m not saying that they’re going to become counsellors but they will be able to say the right things and offer advice on who to speak to if necessary.

“We just want to have a place where people can feel comfortable.

“Staff members will undergo a combination of online and classroom training. Afterwards they will come out of it as certified mental health first aiders.

“It’s about listening to people and finding what the signs are. They won’t be medically trained, it’s just ensuring we have that approach.”

‘We want people to feel unashamed’

Will says he wants to create a space where people are generally at ease.

He continued: “If you put mental health aside, some guys like to have their nails or eyebrows done.

“They may feel uncomfortable going into a salon that has a client base that is predominantly female.

“We want people to come in and feel unashamed that they are getting something people may consider feminine done.”

General manager Savannah Lockerbie.

Meanwhile Savannah Lockerbie has been confirmed as the general manager of the salon, bringing with her 15 years’ experience in the industry.

She said: “The Mantuary’s venerable team is looking forward to treating the city’s gentlemen to the grooming that they so deserve.

“The salon itself is like nothing Dundee has ever seen before.”

Track waiting times for CAMHS and other mental health services in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]