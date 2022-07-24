Hunt for man seen moments before early morning Dundee car blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a man seen acting suspiciously moments before a car burst into flames in a Dundee street in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters were called to South Road shortly before 4am after reports of a blue Ford Fiesta alight.

A fire appliance from McAlpine Road station was despatched following the alarm raised by a member of the public.

Police investigating the incident say they now want to trace a man seen acting suspiciously at the scene a short time before the blaze.

He is described as white, of slim build and wearing a dark jacket with hood up and dark shorts.

Enquiries have established that he left the scene through the grass area to the south side of South Road.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly said: “We’re appealing for anyone with any information on this fire, or the man described as being at the scene, to please come forward.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 3.57am on Sunday, July 24 of a vehicle on fire in South Road in Dundee.

“A crew was sent from MacAlpine Road station and on arrival officers found a vehicle to be well alight.

“Crews using two hose reel jets as well as breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was extinguished at 4.30pm with officers returning to station a short time later.

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.”

Anyone who was in the South Road are area at the time or has information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 0776 of 24 July.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.