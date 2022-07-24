Hunt for man seen moments before early morning Dundee car blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Hunt for man seen moments before early morning Dundee car blaze

By Neil Henderson
July 24 2022, 9.25am Updated: July 24 2022, 1.53pm
South Road, Dundee.
South Road, Dundee.

Police are hunting for a man seen acting suspiciously moments before a car burst into flames in a Dundee street in the early hours of Sunday.

Firefighters were called to South Road shortly before 4am after reports of a blue Ford Fiesta alight.

A fire appliance from McAlpine Road station was despatched following the alarm raised by a member of the public.

Police investigating the incident say they now want to trace a man seen acting suspiciously at the scene a short time before the blaze.

He is described as white, of slim build and wearing a dark jacket with hood up and dark shorts.

Enquiries have established that he left the scene through the grass area to the south side of South Road.

Detective Sergeant Craig Kelly said: “We’re appealing for anyone with any information on this fire, or the man described as being at the scene, to please come forward.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 3.57am on Sunday, July 24 of a vehicle on fire in South Road in Dundee.

“A crew was sent from MacAlpine Road station and on arrival officers found a vehicle to be well alight.

“Crews using two hose reel jets as well as breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was extinguished at 4.30pm with officers returning to station a short time later.

“There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire.”

Anyone who was in the South Road are area at the time or has information is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident 0776 of 24 July.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Emergency response after fire break out at Next Home store in Dundee

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier