Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade to close for seven months as construction of new cycleway begins

Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade is to close for seven months as construction begins on a new £1.8 million cycle path.

The project is slated to start on August 8, with work continuing until March of next year.

The closure will extend just over a mile from Castle Lane to Bridge Street, cutting off vehicle access to most of the Esplanade.

The city council has confirmed pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the seafront road, and phased construction will allow residents to keep their cars on the street.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained at all times and as the work is being carried out in phases, parking will always be available in other parts of the street not affected by the work.”

Esplanade closed as new stage in Active Travel scheme begins

The seven-month closure marks the latest stage in the £9.3 million Broughty Ferry Active Travel scheme.

The development is funded by Transport Scotland and was launched in 2019 in a bid to promote active and environmentally-friendly transport along Broughty Ferry’s waterfront.

The waterfront has already been transformed between Beach Crescent and Douglas Terrace, with wider walkways and new seating areas added for cyclists and pedestrians.

Last month, the city development committee awarded the contract for the cycle path to Tayside Contracts.