Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade to close for seven months as construction of new cycleway begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade to close for seven months as construction of new cycleway begins

By Matteo Bell
July 25 2022, 1.27pm Updated: July 25 2022, 1.28pm
A mock-up of the new cycle path on the Esplanade
A mock-up of the new cycle path on the Esplanade

Broughty Ferry’s Esplanade is to close for seven months as construction begins on a new £1.8 million cycle path.

The project is slated to start on August 8, with work continuing until March of next year.

The closure will extend just over a mile from Castle Lane to Bridge Street, cutting off vehicle access to most of the Esplanade.

A design image of the new cycle path at Castle Lane.

The city council has confirmed pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the seafront road, and phased construction will allow residents to keep their cars on the street.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained at all times and as the work is being carried out in phases, parking will always be available in other parts of the street not affected by the work.”

Esplanade closed as new stage in Active Travel scheme begins

The seven-month closure marks the latest stage in the £9.3 million Broughty Ferry Active Travel scheme.

A rendering of the new cycle path at Broughty Ferry beach.

The development is funded by Transport Scotland and was launched in 2019 in a bid to promote active and environmentally-friendly transport along Broughty Ferry’s waterfront.

The waterfront has already been transformed between Beach Crescent and Douglas Terrace, with wider walkways and new seating areas added for cyclists and pedestrians.

Last month, the city development committee awarded the contract for the cycle path to Tayside Contracts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]