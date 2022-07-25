Closures and contraflows planned during Dundee Kingsway roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned of closures and contraflows during roadworks that start later this week on the Kingsway in Dundee.

The work between Myrekirk and the Swallow Roundabout is aimed at addressing defects on the southbound carriageway road surface.

Overnight lane closures on Thursday, on both sides of the Kingsway, will allow a contraflow system to be put in place.

This will be in force from 7.30pm on Friday until 11pm on Sunday, with single traffic travelling in both directions on the northbound carriageway.

The road is expected to reopen fully next Monday at 6am, depending on any weather-related delays.

Drivers told to plan ahead

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This £680,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 Kingsway.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project.

“To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve programmed the work to take place over a weekend and planned the operations to be done consecutively where possible to limit the timescale of the project.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”