Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict building near Dundee city centre By Poppy Watson and Matteo Bell July 25 2022, 4.31pm Updated: July 25 2022, 4.33pm Fire crews at the blaze. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict building near Dundee city centre. Four appliances, as well as a height appliance, were scrambled to Douglas Street shortly after 3pm. Police are also in attendance at the ongoing incident near Lochee Road. The fire brigade and police at the blaze on Douglas Street. Members of the public have reported seeing tall plumes of black smoke coming from the building. They could be seen from as far away as the Tay Road Bridge and across the water in Fife. Pete Minejko, a nearby resident of 15 years, said: “I was in my house (and) I just smelled it. The fire on Douglas Street. “It was a jute mill; I used to work there more than 10 years ago driving the forklift. “I could see it from my house. “There’s not a lot of fires around here.” Another eyewitness said: “I saw it from my work, all black smoke up at Hawkhill. “I think it’s one of the buildings that’s on fire. It smells rubbery.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee residents woken by ‘explosion’ as caravan destroyed in overnight blaze Hunt for man seen moments before early morning Dundee car blaze Emergency response after fire break out at Next Home store in Dundee Fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee bin lorry