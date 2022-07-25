Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict building near Dundee city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a derelict building near Dundee city centre.

Four appliances, as well as a height appliance, were scrambled to Douglas Street shortly after 3pm.

Police are also in attendance at the ongoing incident near Lochee Road.

Members of the public have reported seeing tall plumes of black smoke coming from the building.

They could be seen from as far away as the Tay Road Bridge and across the water in Fife.

Pete Minejko, a nearby resident of 15 years, said: “I was in my house (and) I just smelled it.

“It was a jute mill; I used to work there more than 10 years ago driving the forklift.

“I could see it from my house.

“There’s not a lot of fires around here.”

Another eyewitness said: “I saw it from my work, all black smoke up at Hawkhill.

“I think it’s one of the buildings that’s on fire. It smells rubbery.”