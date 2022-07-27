Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee: All you need to know as full details revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Full details have been revealed for plans to hold the Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee this September.

Eight teams from across the world will be competing in the inaugural event, hosted by Street Soccer Scotland.

The Courier revealed last week how City Square will be transformed into a mini stadium for the tournament, on the weekend of September 9-11.

That will include the construction of two grandstands, a four-a-side pitch, food stalls and an entertainment stage, while the Change Centre Dundee – based at the former Lynch Centre on South Road – will become a player village.

Who is taking part?

Organisers have confirmed that Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Sweden and Ivory Coast will take part in the event.

Street Soccer Scotland will also be including an Afghanistan team selected from one of the charity’s programmes.

Jen Thomson, 32, hopes to play for the Scottish women’s team.

The former drug user, who is now three years clean, first got involved in the Street Soccer Scotland programme after going to prison.

She said: “I’m quite nervous but excited at the same time.

“This is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to do anything like this so I’m super excited.

“It’s been a big journey. I was in drug recovery for three-and-a-half years and Street Soccer have really helped with that.

“They’ve kept me in a head space where I want to be clean.”

What will be the format of the tournament?

The tournament will be played in a group stage format, with eight male and eight female teams.

The event will be split into two separate knockout rounds after the group stage, with every match lasting 14 minutes.

Games will be free to attend, with spectators able to just turn up on the day.

Why is the Nations Cup taking place in Dundee?

According to Street Soccer Scotland founder David Duke, Dundee was chosen for its strong connection to both the charity and football.

He said: “You can imagine the weekend, we’re in the heart of Dundee, a busy high street.

“There’ll be music, colour, dancing from the teams. It’ll be a real spectacle.

“We’ve worked in Dundee for 10 years and we know that Dundee, like a lot of cities, has its challenges, but it’s about what we can do to help it.

“Being able to see the city centre come to life will be amazing.”

New Dundee United boss Jack Ross has also thrown his weight behind the event.

He told The Courier: “Street Soccer Scotland is an organisation that I’ve supported for a long time.

“Having this tournament is another sign of the growth of the organisation and the support it provides.

“It’s exciting for the city and I think that by speaking to people who are going to be involved in the tournament you can see how much it means to be having it here.”

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Street Soccer Nations Cup is coming to Dundee.

“Dundee is a sporting city and it’s a major football city. I’m really hoping that people will get behind it.

“One of my aims as lord provost has been to raise funds to help young people get into sport, not just football but all sport across the city.”