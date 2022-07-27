Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee: All you need to know as full details revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee: All you need to know as full details revealed

By Matteo Bell
July 27 2022, 11.02am Updated: July 27 2022, 1.32pm
The Street Soccer Nations Cup will feature a host of countries at City Square in Dundee this September.

Full details have been revealed for plans to hold the Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee this September.

Eight teams from across the world will be competing in the inaugural event, hosted by Street Soccer Scotland.

The Courier revealed last week how City Square will be transformed into a mini stadium for the tournament, on the weekend of September 9-11.

That will include the construction of two grandstands, a four-a-side pitch, food stalls and an entertainment stage, while the Change Centre Dundee – based at the former Lynch Centre on South Road – will become a player village.

Who is taking part?

Organisers have confirmed that Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Sweden and Ivory Coast will take part in the event.

Street Soccer Scotland will also be including an Afghanistan team selected from one of the charity’s programmes.

Jen Thomson, 32, hopes to play for the Scottish women’s team.

The former drug user, who is now three years clean, first got involved in the Street Soccer Scotland programme after going to prison.

Street Soccer player Jen Thomson.

She said: “I’m quite nervous but excited at the same time.

“This is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to do anything like this so I’m super excited.

“It’s been a big journey. I was in drug recovery for three-and-a-half years and Street Soccer have really helped with that.

“They’ve kept me in a head space where I want to be clean.”

What will be the format of the tournament?

The tournament will be played in a group stage format, with eight male and eight female teams.

The event will be split into two separate knockout rounds after the group stage, with every match lasting 14 minutes.

Games will be free to attend, with spectators able to just turn up on the day.

Why is the Nations Cup taking place in Dundee?

According to Street Soccer Scotland founder David Duke, Dundee was chosen for its strong connection to both the charity and football.

He said: “You can imagine the weekend, we’re in the heart of Dundee, a busy high street.

“There’ll be music, colour, dancing from the teams. It’ll be a real spectacle.

“We’ve worked in Dundee for 10 years and we know that Dundee, like a lot of cities, has its challenges, but it’s about what we can do to help it.

David Duke (second left) with Jen Thomson, Davie Dermott and Andy Fyffe.

“Being able to see the city centre come to life will be amazing.”

New Dundee United boss Jack Ross has also thrown his weight behind the event.

He told The Courier: “Street Soccer Scotland is an organisation that I’ve supported for a long time.

“Having this tournament is another sign of the growth of the organisation and the support it provides.

“It’s exciting for the city and I think that by speaking to people who are going to be involved in the tournament you can see how much it means to be having it here.”

Dundee United boss Jack Ross (front left) is backing the event.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the Street Soccer Nations Cup is coming to Dundee.

“Dundee is a sporting city and it’s a major football city. I’m really hoping that people will get behind it.

“One of my aims as lord provost has been to raise funds to help young people get into sport, not just football but all sport across the city.”

[[title]]